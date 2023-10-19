Questex’s Hotel Management Announces the 2023 “Thirty Under 30” Award Winners

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the annual “Thirty Under 30” list, showcasing rising stars in the hospitality industry.



Each year, Hotel Management opens up its call for nominations to the greater industry in order to capture true rising talent that deserves widespread recognition for their dedication to the field. Nominees must be 29 years old or younger as of Dec. 31, 2023, currently work at any level in a hotel field (operations, management, ownership, technology, asset management, consulting, training, sales & marketing), have completed a significant project for his or her hotel or organization and be recognized by leaders of his or her own hotel or organization as an emerging leader.

This year, more than 100 nominations were received, and 30 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements. They are:

1. Matthew Abbate, Strategic Business Development Manager, Grays Crossing Investments

2. Adrian Adriano, Director Topline Franchise Support & Services, Premium Brands (Delta), Marriott International

3. Caro Clifford, Head of ESG, Sustainability Manager, Hersha Hospitality Trust

4. Michaelanne Colarelli, Marketing Manager, Hotel Equities

5. Jeremy Cooper, SVP Investments, Sydell Group

6. Madison Eades, Dual General Manager, The Bee Hotel and The Holbrook Hotel

7. Paige Garrett, Director of Sales, The Delaney Hotel/Rio Pinar

8. Peter Gramling, Front Office Manager, GF Hotels and Resorts – The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

9. Dylan Greer, VP of Revenue Management, TPG Hotels and Resorts

10. Robin Hackett, Manager, Category Management, Hilton

11. Spencer Halford, VP of Sales and Marketing, Vibrant Management

12. Jack Hodges, Manager, Loyalty Strategy, Choice Hotels International

13. Zoë Jam, Revenue Manager, Brittain Resorts & Hotels

14. Eliot Lamb, Assistant Vice President, HotelAVE

15. Caroline Lidl, Marketing Manager, Virgin Hotels Dallas

16. Hanieh Mazaheri, Director of Housekeeping, Omni Louisville Hotel

17. Dalen Medina, Category Manager, Operating Supplies & Equipment, Hilton Supply Management

18. Melissa Mitchell, Sr. Regional Marketing Manager, EOS Hospitality

19. Makenzie Mizer, Catering Sales Manager, Hilton Garden Inn Palm Beach Gardens, Kolter Hospitality

20. Karli Monger, Business Development Manager, GF Hotels and Resorts

21. Cristian Munoz, Event Technology Director, Embassy Suites by Hilton San Marcos Hotel Conference Center, Atrium Hospitality

22. Emily Olsen, Director of Lifestyle, Jasper Hotel

23. Emma Russell, Regional Director of Finance, Kennebunkport Resort Collection

24. Taylor Seidel, Senior Talent Acquisition Business Partner, Atrium Hospitality

25. Beza Shanko, General Manager, Aimbridge Hospitality

26. Elizabeth Vasquez Valdillez, General Manager, Insignia Hospitality Group

27. Davis Weaver, Director of Real Estate, OTO Development

28. Teresa Wechsler, Manager, Investments & Asset Management, Aspen Hospitality

29. Eytan Weinberg, Director of Food & Beverage, Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas

30. Tyler Wipf, Director of Resource Development, My Place Hotels

“Hotel Management’s Thirty Under 30 class this year is so impressive,” said Jennifer Glatt, Hotel Management Editor-in-Chief and Content Director for Questex Hospitality. “These hospitality professionals have determination and drive and are quickly emerging as leaders in the industry.”

The 2023 Thirty Under 30 winners are featured in the October issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

Hotel Management’s 2023 “Thirty Under 30” Awards are sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY.

