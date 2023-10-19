Membrane Market Insights: CAGR of 8.7% Growth Trajectory and Soaring US$12.3 Billion by 2029 on the Horizon-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Membrane are thin, soft paliable sheet of plant or animal origin. Synthetic membranes are made by humans for use in laboratories and industry (such as chemical plants) while biological membranes include cell membranes (outer coverings of cells or organelles that allow passage of certain constituents) nuclear membranes, which cover a cell nucleus; and tissue membranes, such as mucosae and serosae.

Rapidly growing urban population and industrialization across globe is resulting in water pollution and the strain on water resources is surging. The increasing environmental concerns have thus, compelled large portion of the industries to adopt membrane-based technology for curbing the level and severity of pollutants in their discharge streams which is likely to propel market growth. New product launch, agreement & collaboration, investment & expansion, and merger & acquisition among players is anticipated to increase the demand for Membrane market growth.

Key Highlights:

In July 2023, DuPont launched first nanofiltration membrane ‘FilmTec LiNE-XD’ featured with advanced membrane chemistry for high productivity lithium-brine purification. It helps in increasing recovery of water and lithium with reduced energy consumption.

Analyst View:

Rapid industrialization, changing reforms regarding water regulations in existing systems, growing population, increasing investment for water treatment, has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Further, rapid advancement in technology and adoption in pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the demand for Membrane market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the market:

Disruptions in Supply Chains: The pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of membrane materials and products. Lockdowns, restrictions on manufacturing activities, and transportation challenges led to delays and shortages.

The pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of membrane materials and products. Lockdowns, restrictions on manufacturing activities, and transportation challenges led to delays and shortages. Shifts in Demand: Some sectors of the membrane market experienced changes in demand. For instance, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries saw increased demand for membrane products, particularly for virus filtration and medical device applications. On the other hand, sectors like automotive and industrial manufacturing saw reduced demand.

Some sectors of the membrane market experienced changes in demand. For instance, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries saw increased demand for membrane products, particularly for virus filtration and medical device applications. On the other hand, sectors like automotive and industrial manufacturing saw reduced demand. Rising Importance of Biopharmaceuticals: The development of vaccines and therapeutic drugs during the pandemic highlighted the crucial role of membrane technology in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This led to increased investments in research and development of innovative membranes for bioprocessing applications.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The membrane market accounted for US$5.4 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$12.3 Billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of material, technology, application, and region.

By material , polymeric membranes are cost-effective, provide good selectivity for a wide range of applications such as beverage processing, feed water production, chemical processing, and others, and are easy to process and operate. The high performance, excellent efficiency, and specific separation properties provided by polymeric membranes are responsible for the broad market size in this segment.

, polymeric membranes are cost-effective, provide good selectivity for a wide range of applications such as beverage processing, feed water production, chemical processing, and others, and are easy to process and operate. The high performance, excellent efficiency, and specific separation properties provided by polymeric membranes are responsible for the broad market size in this segment. By technology, the NF segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. The use of NF membranes is increasing due to their ability to permeate monovalent ions, while rejecting divalent and multivalent ions. The flexibility for ion separation and permeation provided by these membranes offer significant advantages in industrial applications. Also, the use of these membranes for water treatment provides lower discharge volumes than RO, reduces heavy metal, salt, and nitrate contents.

the NF segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. The use of NF membranes is increasing due to their ability to permeate monovalent ions, while rejecting divalent and multivalent ions. The flexibility for ion separation and permeation provided by these membranes offer significant advantages in industrial applications. Also, the use of these membranes for water treatment provides lower discharge volumes than RO, reduces heavy metal, salt, and nitrate contents. By application , the water & wastewater treatment segment is projected to capture the largest share in the membranes market. Membranes are used in water & wastewater treatment for desalination, sewage water treatment, and industrial water treatment. Accelerated urbanization, rapid industrialization, and expansion of municipal water facilities, globally are driving the membranes market in water & wastewater treatment applications.

, the water & wastewater treatment segment is projected to capture the largest share in the membranes market. Membranes are used in water & wastewater treatment for desalination, sewage water treatment, and industrial water treatment. Accelerated urbanization, rapid industrialization, and expansion of municipal water facilities, globally are driving the membranes market in water & wastewater treatment applications. By region, APAC has immense growth potential driven by the increasing demand for physical treatment of water. APAC consists of some large and rapidly growing economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global membrane market includes,

Dupont

Toray

SUEZ

Koch Separation Solutions

TOYOBA

Hydranautics – A Nitto Group Company

Ball Corporation

Seccua Gmbh

Synder Filtration

Pentair.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

