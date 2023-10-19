Cholera Vaccines Market Set to Soar Past USD 191.13 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cholera Vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 191.13 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing aesthetic consciousness, increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight population, advancements in technology and treatment options, rising disposable incomes, expanding beauty and wellness industry, growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, the influence of social media and celebrity culture, improving safety and efficacy of Cholera Vaccines, rising focus on personal appearance and self-confidence, increasing awareness about the benefits of body contouring procedures is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Cholera Vaccines market, expanding market for Cholera Vaccines in emerging economies, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A cholera vaccine is a vaccine that can prevent cholera. It is made from killed or weakened cholera bacteria. The vaccine is given as an injection or as a liquid that is swallowed.

Prominent Players in Cholera Vaccines Market

Acellent

Aventis Pasteur

Biological E.

Bharat Biotech

China National Biotics

Emergent BioSolutions

GSK

IVAC

Intercell

Japan BCG

SBL Vaccines

Serum Institute of India

Vabiotech

Valneva

Wyeth

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products

Zhifei Biological

EuBiologics

PaxVax

VaxThera

Vaxchora

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



95.22 Billion 2030 Value Projection



191.13 Billion CAGR 9.1% Segments Covered















End user Hospitals, specialty clinics, research and academic laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and others



Type Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora, Euvichol, and others











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCVs) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Oral cholera vaccines (OCVs) dominated the global online market due to their ease of administration, effectiveness in providing immunity, and suitability for mass vaccination campaigns, especially in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure. The dominant OCV in the market has been Shanchol, followed by Dukoral.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/cholera-vaccines-market

Travelers or Travel Vaccination are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Travelers or Travel Vaccination are the leading segment due to the growth of international travel and tourism, more individuals are exposed to the risk of cholera when visiting countries with inadequate water and sanitation facilities.

South Asia Region is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, South Asia Region is one of the largest growing markets due to the disease prevalence, healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, and vaccination campaigns. However, historically, regions with a high incidence of cholera and limited access to clean water and sanitation have been more likely to dominate the market for cholera vaccines. The region has experienced recurrent cholera outbreaks due to inadequate water and sanitation facilities in many areas. Governments and international health organizations have been working to implement vaccination campaigns to control these outbreaks, leading to higher demand for cholera vaccines.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Cholera Vaccines market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Cholera Vaccines.

Key Developments in Cholera Vaccines Market

Sanofi announced the launch of its first Digital Accelerator to foster its ambition to become a leading digital healthcare company.

Key Questions Answered in Cholera Vaccines Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

