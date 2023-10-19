Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Size to Reach USD 1,963.32 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global endometrial ablation devices market size is expected to reach USD 1,963.32 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 5.3% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage and preference for minimally invasive procedures among women suffering from endometrial and cervical cancers is fueling endometrial ablation devices market revenue growth.

Endometrial Ablation is a Minimally Invasive Procedure (MIS) that is deployed to mildly eliminate the thin uterus hormonal lining resulting in fewer complications, improved postoperative life quality, reduced stay at hospitals, and decrease in overall healthcare expenses. Growing number of postmenopausal women is as significant factor driving market revenue growth. Each year, around 25 million women pass through menopause and by 2030, it has been estimated that the global menopausal and postmenopausal women population will rise to 1.2 billion. Rising occurrence of gynecological conditions such as postmenopausal endometriosis is causative of surging demand for endometrial ablation procedures, and in turn, growth of the market.

However, concerns associated with design faults, malfunctions, and technical errors in endometrial ablation devices resulting in inappropriate patient treatment and management may hinder market growth over forecast period. Endometrial ablation procedures can lead to bleeding, pain, or infection, cold/heat damage caused to organs in vicinity, and uterine wall puncture injury occurring from surgical instruments that may restrain adoption of devices used in the procedure.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 1,049.9 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 5.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 1,963.32 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Technology type, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc. (Medtronic plc.), Idoman Teoranta, AEGEA Medical, Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Hologic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Minerva Surgical, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global endometrial ablation devices market is fragmented, with numerous small- and medium-sized players accounting for majority revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and solutions in the endometrial ablation devices market. Some prominent players operating in the market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc. (Medtronic plc.)

Idoman Teoranta

AEGEA Medical, Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Hologic, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Strategic Development

In February 2021, CooperSurgical announced the acquisition of California-based, AEGEA Medical and its FDA-approved Mara Water Vapor Ablation System. The acquisition complements CooperSurgical’s growing portfolio of women’s health medical products. Mara is an endometrial ablation treatment which uses water vapor to treat heavy menstrual bleeding. Mara has proven to reduce heavy menstrual bleeding and improve women’s quality of life effectively and safely.

In December 2020, Minerva Surgical announced the launch of complete suite of minimally invasive devices to support healthcare practitioners to treat abnormal uterine bleeding. The suite includes Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, used by physicians that desires visualization within the uterine cavity during treatment, the growing ablation product the Minerva Endometrial Ablation System. It also includes Resectr device which removes endometrial polyps in the medical office setting and Symphion, the all-in-one tissue removal system which transforms how physicians remove uterine fibroids.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Thermal balloon segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to ease of usage and convenience of this type of product. It is a simple, safe, and effective technique for permanent treatment of dysfunctional uterine bleeding in selected cases. Four different types of thermal balloon devices available are cavaterm, thermachoice, thermablate, and menotreat.

Hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 revenue is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period due to availability of advanced endometrial ablation-based technologies in hospitals. Increasing incidence of endometrial ablation has encouraged hospitals to adopt related advanced technologies and devices. Moreover, emergence of hospitals that treat gynecological disorders and numerous reimbursement policies are factors expected to continue to drive growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for endometrial ablation devices in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. Surge in prevalence of gynecological disorders, rise in awareness regarding healthcare devices among people, increasing per capita income, and growing investment in private healthcare sector will also contribute to market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global endometrial ablation devices market on the basis of technology type, end-use, and region:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Cryoablation Radiofrequency Ablation Hysteroscopic Ablation Thermal Balloon Hydrothermal Ablation Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Ambulatory Surgery Center Hospital Clinic

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



