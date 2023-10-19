Global Soil Testing Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 12.42 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Soil Testing Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 12.42 Billion in 2032 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing utilization of soil testing equipment in the agricultural sector to determine nutrient content and pH value in soil. Soil testing is widely used in major crop production countries around the globe to determine fertilization needs for crops and soil health. It is also used to identify application rates of waste materials containing nutrients such as industry by-products and animal manure that could harm the environment. Rising focus on better soil management through soil testing accessories and equipment is expected to increase crop yield and drive profits. In addition, growing need to minimize excessive usage of fertilizers due to environmental impact is another key contributing factor to increasing demand for soil testing equipment. Increasing government initiatives to build more soil-testing facilities and subsidize cost of testing equipment in order to encourage farmers to opt for soil testing and steady shift towards precision farming to enhance profitability and productivity in the agricultural sector is projected to continue to boost growth of soil testing equipment market during the forecast period.Request a Free Sample Copy or View Report Summary: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/715

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 3.82 Billion CAGR (2021–2032) 10.4% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 12.42 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in Billion, revenue share (%) and CAGR (%) Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, site, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., BENELUX, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Group, PerkinElmer, Controls S.p.A., LaMotte Company, Inc., Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd., Sun Labtek Equipment (I) Pvt. Ltd., Martin Lishman Ltd., and S.W. Cole Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

To seek a discount on this report, click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/715

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global soil testing equipment market is consolidated with a few major players accounting for majority market revenue. Companies are focusing on strategic expansions into untapped markets and on research and development initiatives to develop new and enhanced soil testing equipment in order to secure and maintain a robust position in the rapidly growing market. Some prominent players operating in the soil testing equipment market are:

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck Group

PerkinElmer

Controls S.p.A.

LaMotte Company, Inc.

Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd.

Sun Labtek Equipment (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Martin Lishman Ltd.

S.W. Cole

Strategic development

In November 2020, Agilent Technologies entered into a partnership with SGS, which has resulted in advent of a new GC/TQ method, called the SGS AXYS Method 16130. The new method is approved by the US EPA as an alternative method for the future regulation and detection of dioxins. The new method is expected to greatly reduce exposure to dioxins found in soil, agricultural land, and water.

Buy Exclusive Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/715

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In July 2019, Ele International launched automatic soils consolidation test system named the Auto Soils Consolidator (ASC) system. The new system is expected to create new levels of accuracy and reliability in the test results.

Residual segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand for processed foods as well as fruits and vegetables is driving rapid demand for residual testing such as GC-MS analysis for detection of potential toxic chemicals in food and ensuring the safety and authenticity before being consumed.

Laboratory segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The construction industry is increasingly utilizing soil testing equipment and collaborating with laboratories to determine bearing capacity of soil and rate settlement of the soil.

Agriculture segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Soil testing equipment is widely used in the agriculture sector to determine the nutrient content and pH value in the soil.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global soil testing equipment market in 2020. Presence of major players in the region is expected to boost growth of the soil testing equipment market in the region.

To gain access to the complete research report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/soil-testing-equipment-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global soil testing equipment market on the basis of type, site, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) Chemical Physical Residual

Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) On-site Laboratory

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) Construction Agriculture Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Electrochemical Glass Market Size, Share, Trends, By Material (Transition Metal Oxide, Nanocrystal, Polymer, Viologen, Reflective Hydride), By Technology (Passive Glasses, Low E-Glasses, Active Glasses), By Product, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Size, Share, Trends, By Material (Transition Metal Oxide, Nanocrystal, Polymer, Viologen, Reflective Hydride), By Technology (Passive Glasses, Low E-Glasses, Active Glasses), By Product, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028 Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions Market By Component (Platforms and Tools, Services), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence, Others), By End Use (Managed Service Providers, Enterprises, Data Centers) and By Region Forecast to 2028

By Component (Platforms and Tools, Services), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence, Others), By End Use (Managed Service Providers, Enterprises, Data Centers) and By Region Forecast to 2028 Advanced Ceramics Market By Product (Ceramic Coatings, Monolithic, Ceramic Matrix Composites, and Others), By Material (Ferrite, Titanate, Alumina, and Others), By Application (Catalyst Support, Engine Parts, Bio Ceramics, and Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

By Product (Ceramic Coatings, Monolithic, Ceramic Matrix Composites, and Others), By Material (Ferrite, Titanate, Alumina, and Others), By Application (Catalyst Support, Engine Parts, Bio Ceramics, and Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028 Foam Plastics Market , By Product Type (Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polyurethane, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Silicone, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

, By Product Type (Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polyurethane, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Silicone, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028 Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market , By Product (Mineral Filled, Compounded TPO, Others), By Polymer Type (Homo Polymers, Random Copolymers, Others), By End Use (Automotive, Building & Construction, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Soil Testing Equipment Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights