Genetically Modified Seeds Market to Surpass 37.3 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Adoption of Genetically Modified Seeds

Westford USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, governments of numerous developing countries are proactively advocating for farmers' adoption of genetically modified seeds, supplanting the use of traditional seeds in the genetically modified seeds market .

Over the forthcoming years, a substantial expansion is anticipated within the genetically modified seeds market, primarily attributed to the escalating adoption of biofuels that stem from genetically modified energy crops. This transformative trend encompasses various crops, including wheat, soybean, sugarcane, and corn.

Prominent Players in Genetically Modified Seeds Market

Bayer AG (Monsanto Company)

Corteva Agriscience (DowDuPont)

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Groupe Limagrain Holding SA

Land O' Lakes, Inc. (WinField United)

Sakata Seed Corporation

KWS SAAT SE

DLF Seeds A/S

Takii & Co., Ltd.

United Phosphorus Limited

Bejo Zaden BV

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV

Enza Zaden BV

East-West Seed International Limited

Seminis Vegetable Seeds, Inc. (Monsanto Company)

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DowDuPont)

Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India) Limited

Advanta Limited

Harris Moran Seed Company

Corn Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Utilization in the Production of Ethanol

Corn is poised to maintain prominence as the dominant category within the genetically modified seeds market. This enduring popularity can be attributed to the heightened requisition for corn, owing to its extensive utilization in ethanol production and its pivotal role as livestock feed.

The market in North America emerged as a pivotal player by capturing a significant share of the global genetically modified seeds market. This prominence was primarily attributed to the region's robust embrace of these modified crops.

Herbicide-Tolerant Crops Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Manifold Advantages

Herbicide-tolerant crops held the predominant market share, and this supremacy is anticipated to endure in the coming years. This sustained dominance can be attributed to these crops' manifold advantages, prominently including the reduction of herbicide consumption and its consequential environmental effects in the genetically modified seeds market.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to showcase the most rapid advancement throughout the forecast period in genetically modified seeds market. The ascent of agricultural biotechnology within emerging markets, exemplified by India and China, plays a pivotal role in this trajectory.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the genetically modified seeds market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Genetically Modified Seeds Market

In 2022, Thange realized an impressive income of approximately USD 25,000 from his agricultural pursuits. In stark contrast, the average farm household in India generates an annual farm income equivalent to around USD 800. This disparity underscores the wide-ranging spectrum of earnings within the agricultural sector in India.

Recently, Novel cotton varieties were cultivated with critical partners such as Pratibha Syntex, Chetna Organic, and India's Centre for Sustainable Agriculture. These pioneering cotton strains hold the distinction of being the first-ever Indian cotton varieties to be selectively bred under organic conditions, rendering them accessible to all farmers.

