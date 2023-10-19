Global E-waste and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size to Reach USD 147.37 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global E-waste and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size is expected to reach USD 147.37 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global E-waste and IT Asset Disposition market revenue growth is driven by increasing usage of advanced technologies, electronic devices, and equipment globally, and disposal of these products after end-of-useful life. Rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of E-waste on human health and the environment is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Environmental risks of E-waste are severe as waste contains hazardous and toxic materials, including lead, mercury, chromium, beryllium, cadmium, and chemical flame retardants, which can leach into water and soil. High level of E-waste generation each year is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.

Rise in demand for advanced and aesthetically pleasing home appliances is also resulting in rapid increase of the amount of discarded consumer electronic devices. This is also turning the E-waste and ITAD market into billion-dollar industry. Accumulation of vast volumes of E-waste is posing a major threat to the environment. Governments and various organizations across the globe are adopting innovative ways to manage the ever-increasing volumes of electronic waste. The urgent need for recycling to reduce these products in landfills and rising awareness among consumers is also having a positive impact on how E-waste is being managed.

Companies generate vast volumes of IT wastes and are currently re-evaluating their procedures for management of IT equipment owing to implementation of stringent regulatory compliances such as HIPAA/HITECH and NIST. Lack of proper plan to dispose of old IT equipment is creating concerns related to identity theft and fraud issues, which is creating rising concerns regarding privacy. Another factor hampering market growth is the additional cost of disposition services. Most companies have no proper disposal plans and several have admitted to delaying implementation of proper plans due to the additional cost of setting a program.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 59.23 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 147.37 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Type, source, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Dell Technologies, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LifeSpan International, Umicore S.A., Aurubis AG, Tetronics (International) Ltd., IBM Corporation, Boliden AB, and Iron Mountain Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global e-Waste and ITAD market is fragmented, with a number of small- and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and solutions in the e-Waste and ITAD market. Some prominent players operating in the market are:

Dell Technologies

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

LifeSpan International

Umicore S.A.

Aurubis AG

Tetronics (International) Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Boliden AB

Iron Mountain.

Strategic Development

In July 2021, S2S Group, which is an ITAD company, expanded its operations in London by acquiring assets and customer base of Data Eliminate Ltd. The acquisition will improve S2S Group’s presence in London with immediate effect. The company also invested USD 2.04 million to purchase a secure warehouse and office complex in Rotherham, UK.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2021, Singapore started a nation-wide E-waste recycling program, and on July 1 st , certain type of items will be regulated – including ICT equipment, light bulbs and tubes, large appliances, and batteries. These items are being regulated due to their widespread use and impact on the environment. The new program will also make it easy for consumers to recycle their E-waste.

Home appliance segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as households in developed regions use multiple electronic devices which are replaced at regular intervals thus generating vast amounts of E-waste. Examples of E-waste include refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, air-conditioners, phones, and computers. Rise in awareness among consumers and practice of sustainable purchasing options will help reduce such waste going ahead.

Media and entertainment segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as the industry is using the latest devices and storage equipment to attract more customers. The industry is rapidly changing due to emergence of new graphics and screens which renders older versions obsolete. Movie industry finds usage of several storage devices, sport stadium deploy advanced scoreboards, arcade are deploying virtual reality technologies and using numerous lighting systems for special effects, flight simulators and immersive 4D gaming experiences also require numerous support systems and electronics, and this is expected to further continue to generate electronic waste going ahead.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period as the region is an electronics product manufacturing hub and a major in the semiconductor industry. The region accounts for 60% of the global semiconductor sales, of which China alone accounts for 30%. Increased spending on electronic R&D initiatives in China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea is propelling market growth in the region. In addition, governments in these countries are taking E-waste seriously and launching more efficient E-waste management and recycling programs to tackle the issue.

Emergen Research has segmented the global E-waste and ITAD market on the basis of type, source, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Home Appliances Medical Equipment Laboratory Devices IT Devices Computers/Laptops Servers Mobile Devices Storage Devices Peripherals Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Household Consumer Industrial Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) IT and Telecom Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Healthcare Industry Media and Entertainment Aerospace and Defense Educational Institutions Public Sector and Government Offices Manufacturing Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



