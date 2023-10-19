September U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Total $7.6 Billion

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) released data showing September 2023 U.S. travel agency air ticket sales increased 3% from September 2022 to $7.6 billion.* Total passenger trips declined 6% in September from August 2023, reflecting the typical slowdown in new air travel ticket purchases at the end of the summer travel period. September marked the first month since May 2023 that the average ticket price increased for U.S. domestic round-trip air tickets.

Results for September 2023 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-Month Variance Year-Over-Year Variance Total sales $7.6 billion -6% +3% Total passenger trips 22.1 million -6% +4% U.S. domestic trips 14.4 million -5% +3% International trips 7.7 million -8% +6% Average ticket price $537 +4% +4%

“Air travel demand has remained steady in 2023 while year-over-year sales and passenger trips are reverting to historic seasonality patterns,” said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. “As airlines and other travel-related suppliers prepare for the upcoming holiday travel season, ARC’s data will continue to be a valuable resource to respond to evolving traveler demand patterns.”

September closed out a strong third quarter for U.S. travel agency air ticket sales. Total sales increased 8% year over year between July and September, while passenger trips were up 7% over the same period.

Ancillary sales increased 48% year over year to $21 million. Ancillary transactions increased 41% to 360,914 over the same period.**

More detailed information is available on ARC’s sales statistics page.

About ARC:

ARC accelerates the growth of global air travel by delivering forward-looking travel data, flexible distribution services and other innovative industry solutions. We are a leading travel intelligence company that possesses the world’s largest, most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset, including more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories. Our solutions and expertise strengthen economies and enrich lives by connecting stakeholders across the travel ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

Notes:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending September 30, 2023, from 10,474 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Ancillary sales

Includes fees for products and services such as upgraded seats, checked bags, an unaccompanied minor, pet-in-cabin, etc.

© Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). All rights reserved.