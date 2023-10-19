Sustainable Solutions: Agricultural Microbial Market Expands for a Greener Tomorrow - By PMI

Covina, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agricultural Microbial contains organisms like fungi, bacteria, viruses that are favorable for improvement of soil and for protection of crops. There are three types of soil bacteria like clostridium, azospirillum, and azotobacter which fixes nitrogen without plant host & lives freely in the soil.

Rapidly growing population and rising need for food products has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Agriculture Microbial are used as bio-fertilizer in agriculture and helps in decomposing dead & decaying organic matter and also helps with recycling of nutrients which has given rise in target market growth. Further, rising adoption of organic farming and increased awareness about environmental benefits of microbes is anticipated to increase the demand for Agricultural Microbial market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In August 2023, FMC India launched new ‘ENTAZIA’ bio-fungicide which has become the revolutionary biological for protection of crops in India. The new launched product is formulated with Bacillus subtilis that provides farmers with sustainable and powerful solutions for protection of crops from fungi.

Analyst View:

Microbes has become an important active ingredient in bio-stimulants which help in improving yield of crops, and effective for synthetic agrochemicals. Organic fertilizer are free of chemicals and good for health. Change in pattern & volume of food consumption of many people to superior grains and rapidly growing urbanization has given rise in demand for rice, wheat, against millets which in turn is likely to propel Agricultural Microbial market growth.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Type - Fungi, Bacteria, Protozoa, and others

By Form – Liquid, Dry

By Function - Crop Protection and Soil Amendment

By Application Method - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, and others

By Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains and others



Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Agricultural Microbial Market Growth:

Sustainable Agriculture: Increasing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional agricultural practices has driven the adoption of sustainable agriculture. Agricultural microbes play a crucial role in reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, promoting soil health and overall sustainability.

Increasing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional agricultural practices has driven the adoption of sustainable agriculture. Agricultural microbes play a crucial role in reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, promoting soil health and overall sustainability. Biopesticides and Bio fertilizers: Agricultural microbes are used as biopesticides to control pests and diseases and as biofertilizers to enhance nutrient uptake by plants. These products are becoming more popular as they are eco-friendly and support organic farming practices.

Agricultural microbes are used as biopesticides to control pests and diseases and as biofertilizers to enhance nutrient uptake by plants. These products are becoming more popular as they are eco-friendly and support organic farming practices. Increased Food Demand: The world's growing population and changing dietary preferences have led to an increased demand for food. Agricultural microbes help increase crop yield and improve crop quality, addressing this global need for higher agricultural productivity.

The world's growing population and changing dietary preferences have led to an increased demand for food. Agricultural microbes help increase crop yield and improve crop quality, addressing this global need for higher agricultural productivity. Soil Health: Agricultural microbes, such as mycorrhizal fungi and rhizobium bacteria, enhance soil health by improving nutrient availability, soil structure, and water retention. This leads to improved crop growth and yield.

Agricultural microbes, such as mycorrhizal fungi and rhizobium bacteria, enhance soil health by improving nutrient availability, soil structure, and water retention. This leads to improved crop growth and yield. Biological Control of Pathogens: Microbes can be used to control plant diseases and pests, reducing the need for chemical pesticides and promoting environmentally friendly agriculture.

Agricultural Microbial Market future outlook:

Environmental Regulations: Stricter environmental regulations and consumer demand for eco-friendly products will incentivize the use of agricultural microbes as sustainable alternatives to chemical inputs.

Stricter environmental regulations and consumer demand for eco-friendly products will incentivize the use of agricultural microbes as sustainable alternatives to chemical inputs. Collaborative Initiatives: Collaboration between agricultural companies, research institutions, and government bodies will foster innovation, knowledge sharing, and the development of microbial solutions tailored to local agricultural needs.

Collaboration between agricultural companies, research institutions, and government bodies will foster innovation, knowledge sharing, and the development of microbial solutions tailored to local agricultural needs. Consumer Preferences: As consumers increasingly prioritize eco-friendly and organic products, the demand for agricultural produce grown with microbial solutions will rise, encouraging adoption among growers.

As consumers increasingly prioritize eco-friendly and organic products, the demand for agricultural produce grown with microbial solutions will rise, encouraging adoption among growers. Climate-Resilient Agriculture: Microbes can help crops adapt to changing climate conditions. This aspect will gain significance as climate change affects agricultural practices.

Microbes can help crops adapt to changing climate conditions. This aspect will gain significance as climate change affects agricultural practices. Technological Integration: Integration with emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and big data analytics will further enhance the application of agricultural microbes in farming practices.

Key players:

BASF SE

Valent BioSciences

Novozymes A/S

Bayer CropScience

Koppert Biological Systems

Syngenta AG

UPL Ltd.

AgBiome LLC.

Nufarm Ltd.

