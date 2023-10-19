Energy Recovery Ventilator Market to Worth USD 6.57 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the escalating momentum surrounding the development of environmentally friendly structures is significantly bolstering the energy recovery ventilator market . This phenomenon can be attributed to the increasing consciousness among occupants regarding health and well-being,

The future holds promising growth prospects for the energy recovery ventilator market, with a substantial uptick anticipated in demand. Particularly, significant suppliers in the industry are strategically realigning their product offerings to align with the principles of sustainable construction and green building certifications.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.45 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 6.57 Billion CAGR 8.4% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

Application

Technology Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Energy Recovery Ventilator Market

United Technologies Corporation (Carrier Corporation)

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc (York International Corporation)

LG Electronics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions LLC (Nortek Global HVAC LLC)

Zehnder Group AG

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Ostberg Group

Systemair AB

Swegon Group AB

Fujitsu General Limited

Munters AB

FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Ltd. (India)

Lennox International Inc.

RenewAire LLC

TICA Climate Solutions

Ceiling Mount Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the High Demand of Ceiling Mounted ERV

Ceiling mount segment is poised to secure a substantial portion of the energy recovery ventilator market share due to its rapid growth rate. This trend can be attributed to several factors, chief among them being the advantageous installation process.

The markets in the North America, the presence of extreme weather phenomena such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and substantial snowfall has led to a significant deterioration in indoor air quality, consequently posing direct threats to public health in the energy recovery ventilator market.

Cabinet-Mounted ERV Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its High Installation Costs

Cabinet-mounted ERV category is poised for a moderate growth rate in the foreseeable future, primarily attributed to the relatively elevated costs associated with installation and maintenance in the energy recovery ventilator market.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific are poised to experience the most substantial CAGR throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the escalating standards of living observed in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and others in the energy recovery ventilator market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the energy recovery ventilator market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Energy Recovery Ventilator Market

In 2022, the IRA (Investment in Renewable Energy Act) emerged as a testament to the federal government's resolute dedication to advancing clean energy and its associated technologies. This landmark legislation has paved the way for a substantial commitment to propel the transition towards renewable energy sources.

