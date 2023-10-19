Semi Trailer Market to Surpass 32.86 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Logistics Demand

Westford USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, integrating telematics, IoT, and advanced materials within the semi trailer market has significantly boosted operational efficiency, safety standards, and cost-effectiveness. These technological advancements entice fleet operators to invest in modern trailers and redefine the landscape of the global semi trailer industry by offering enhanced capabilities while reducing maintenance expenses.

There is a shift towards eco-friendly trailer designs and alternative fuels with increasing environmental concerns as governments and industries emphasize reducing carbon footprint, influencing the semi trailer market to adopt greener solutions.

Refrigerated Trailer Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Temperature-Controlled Transport

Refrigerated trailer segment in the semi trailer market is experiencing remarkable growth due to demand for temperature-controlled transport. It caters to industries such as food and pharmaceuticals, where precise temperature control is vital. Advancements in refrigeration technology and the need for perishable goods transport make this segment a standout, with a promising future as logistics and cold chain requirements evolve.

North America is emerging as a dynamic force in the semi trailer market attributed to robust industrial activities, growing e-commerce, and increased cross-border trade. Favorable economic conditions and technological advancements further propel this growth, making North America a pivotal hub for semi-trailer manufacturing and innovation, with a promising outlook for the future.

Dry Van Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Versatility

Dry van segment reigns supreme in the semi trailer market, owing to its versatility and widespread applicability across diverse industries. A secure enclosed design efficiently transports a wide range of cargo, including machinery, consumer goods, and industrial products. Its dominance is bolstered by the constant demand for secure and weather-protected transportation, making it essential in modern logistics and supply chain management.

Asia Pacific region holds a dominant position in the semi trailer market driven by the region's robust manufacturing sector, extensive infrastructure development, and an expanding logistics industry. The region serves as a pivotal market for semi trailer, with increasing trade volumes and economic growth further solidifying its influential role in the global landscape.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the semi trailer market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Semi Trailer Market

Recently, transportation equipment manufacturer Great Dane acquired Shepherd Trailers, expanding its product range and enhancing capabilities in serving clients within refrigerated transportation, showcasing notable service improvements.

Recently, Marmon Highway Technologies revealed its procurement of Fontaine Trailer Company, a prominent semi-trailer manufacturer. This strategic takeover further diversifies Marmon's array of transportation offerings, bolstering its competence in catering to clientele within the North American market.

