IQ Fiber Launches 5 Gigabit Service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, North Florida’s only locally based residential internet service provider, has officially launched its 5 GIG internet service plan. The plan includes whole-home Wi-Fi service that uses Wi-Fi 6E technology to deliver multi-gig bandwidth throughout the home. IQ Fiber’s was recently ranked the fastest, most responsive and most reliable internet speeds in Jacksonville by Ookla® Speedtest® for Q3 2023.

IQ Fiber eliminates the frustrations customers typically experience with legacy internet providers and there is no cost for professional installation, no contracts, no equipment fees and no data caps or speed throttling. The 5 GIG product has been in limited deployment since September and is now available across the entire IQ Fiber network.

IQ Fiber’s 5 GIG plan is $125 a month providing North Florida residents with unmatched speed and value. The new 5 GIG service enables customers to run dozens of connected devices at the fastest possible speeds. Symmetrical download and upload speeds are up to 5 gigabits per second to and from the home which is 125 times faster than cable-based internet. IQ Fiber’s 100% fiber-optic network provides near 100% reliability and uptime, allowing customers to work, learn and stream with confidence.

“The average consumer now has more than 25 devices connected to their home network,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “This new 5 GIG service allows each of those devices to connect at the fastest possible speeds, while supporting the explosive growth in demand for internet bandwidth.”

IQ Fiber has activated more than 700 miles of fiber-optic network in North Florida including networks in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties and recently launched construction in Gainesville and Alachua County.

IQ Fiber’s 100% fiber-optic network allows customers to use the internet for more things at once without compromise. With IQ Fiber’s purpose-built modern network, customers receive the benefits of more responsive and reliable speeds throughout the day.

IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber delivers symmetrical speeds along with whole-home Wi-Fi service and a simple app to manage the ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices in the home.

About IQ Fiber

IQ Fiber is North Florida’s only local fiber-optic internet service provider and is ranked the fastest internet provider with the most reliable and most responsive internet speeds in Jacksonville by Ookla® Speedtest® for the period June through August 2023. Headquartered in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber is transforming the residential broadband market by offering a 100% fiber-optic network with a stress-free guarantee: no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps. Its network is supported by live, local customer service. IQ Fiber is focused on rapidly expanding its residential fiber network across Alachua, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. For more information, visit www.iqfiber.com.

