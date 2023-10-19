Smart Grid Sensor Market Rising at 15.1% CAGR to Reach US$ 2.39 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rockville , Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Smart Grid Sensor Market has reached a size of US$ 587.3 million in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Smart grid sensors are playing a crucial role in transforming the energy landscape towards a sustainable future. They are vital in modernizing electrical grids and helping utilities address the challenges of a changing energy landscape. These innovative sensors provide real-time data that is essential for optimizing energy distribution, integrating renewable energy sources, and enhancing grid reliability.

Key Segments of Smart Grid Sensor Industry Research Report

By Sensor By End User By Application By Region Voltage/Temperature Smart Grid Sensors

Outage Detection Smart Grid Sensors

Transformer Monitoring Smart Grid Sensors

Dynamic Line Rating Smart Grid Sensors

Others Public Grid Operators

Private Grid Operators Smart Energy Meters

SCADA

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Others North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



With the world's growing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, smart grid sensors are driving the transition to a cleaner, more efficient electrical grid, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting a resilient energy future. They monitor and control grid operations, facilitate demand response, and integrate electric vehicles. Therefore, smart grid sensors are essential components in achieving a sustainable, reliable, and environmentally responsible energy infrastructure for years to come.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global smart grid sensor market is projected to expand at 15.1% CAGR and reach US$ 1.87 billion by 2033-end.

The market was valued at US$ 520.4 million in 2022, after expanding at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2022.

Sales of voltage/temperature smart grid sensors are projected to increase at a CAGR of 17.3% through 2033.

The United States market for smart grid sensors is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Market Growth Developments

Market players are adopting various strategies to strengthen their position and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Some of these strategies include identifying the target, advancing the technology, expanding their innovation, and increasing environmental sustainability, production, procurement, and supply chain. Establishing strategic partnerships with other industry stakeholders to access new markets and distribution channels.

Companies are also investing in marketing and branding efforts to raise awareness about the benefits of their products and differentiate themselves from competitors. By pursuing these growth strategies, market players aim to foster sustainable growth, gain a competitive edge, and meet market demands.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 2.39 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 15.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 128 Tables No. of Figures 107 Figures



In 2023, the United States market is valued at US$ 128.5 million and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Smart grid sensors offer a multitude of advantages in the pursuit of carbon-neutral electricity in the United States. They facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources by monitoring their output and ensuring efficient distribution. These sensors provide real-time data on grid performance and electricity consumption, empowering decision-makers to make informed choices and reduce energy wastage.

Smart grid sensors also play a pivotal role in supporting demand-response programs, incentivizing the use of cleaner energy sources, and bolstering grid resilience. Therefore, investments in smart grid sensors, alongside other clean energy technologies and policies, are imperative for the United States to attain its goal of achieving carbon pollution-free electricity.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the smart grid sensor market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on sensor (voltage/temperature smart grid sensors, outage detection smart grid sensors, transformer monitoring smart grid sensors, dynamic line rating smart grid sensors, others), application (smart energy meters, SCADA, advanced metering infrastructure [AMI], others), and end user (public grid operators, private grid operators), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

