Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market to Grow at CAGR of 7.0% through 2028 – Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines

Newark, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6.73 billion in 2020 global pharmacogenomics (PGx) market will reach USD 11.63 billion in 2028. Pharmacogenomics (PGx) studies how individuals' genetic makeup influences their response to medication treatments. The field of precision medicine, which attempts to treat each patient uniquely, includes the study of pharmacogenomics. It helps doctors choose the best medication for various patients by using genomic data to evaluate how each patient responds to different medications. The traditional method of dose and drug selection that is still widely practised today can be replaced by tailoring each patient's drugs in light of their genetic traits. Numerous pharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in customized medications based on patient genetic data. Pharmacogenomics is expected to present a variety of expansion chances for biotech and pharmaceutical firms to advance drug development.



Key Insight of the Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



This is because the healthcare sector in North America is expanding rapidly. The North American continent has emerged as the centre of the industry's technological development. North America is expected to dominate the worldwide pharmacogenomics (PGx) market in terms of geography due to the presence of numerous technical and pharmaceutical businesses in nations like Canada and the U.S. Additionally, in the past several years, many hospitals have started adopting pharmacogenomics in clinical practice, which has helped the business in the area grow even more.



The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment dominated the market and valued at USD 2.82 billion in 2020.



The technology segment includes polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing/next-generation sequencing (NGS), nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), mass spectrometry, gel electrophoresis, hybridization, microarray, and others. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment dominated the market and valued at USD 2.82 billion in 2020.



The oncology segment accounted for the major market share of 36.5% in 2020.



The application segment includes pain management, oncology, infectious diseases, neurology/psychiatry, cardiovascular, and others. The oncology segment accounted for the major market share of 36.5% in 2020.



The hospital segment held a major market share of 35.8% in 2020.



The end-user segment is divided into research organizations, hospitals, diagnostic centres, academic institutes, and others. The hospital segment held a major market share of 35.8% in 2020.



Advancement in market



MapMyGenome, based in Hyderabad, unveiled its pharmacogenomics product MedicaMap. The innovative pharmacogenomic tool MedicaMap from MapMyGenome examines a person's response to medications based on genetic makeup. This pharmacogenomic solution examines more than 165 US FDA-approved medications from 12 different medical specialities, including psychiatry, oncology, cardiology, diabetology, and many others. A unique pharmacogenomic product called MedicaMap thoroughly examines the body's response to medication based on genetic makeup. It is inexpensive, non-intrusive, and only happens once. Metformin, clopidogrel, warfarin, codeine, and many other medications often used by Indians are covered by MedicaMap. It provides an easy-to-read complete report on the toxicity and effectiveness of medications for an individual.



Market Dynamics



Driver: rising demand for individualized medications.



Through medicines that are more closely matched to the needs of the patients, personalized medicine offers the potential to enhance healthcare. It aids in reducing the negative effects of the medications, albeit not all patients should use it. One of the most important procedures for creating customized medications is pharmacogenomics or PGx. As a result, growing demand for personalized medicines is fueling market expansion over the forecast period.



Restrictions: Moral concerns.



Several ethical issues are hampering the market's expansion. This is because pharmacogenomics delivers pricey designer medications tailored to each patient, making it difficult for many underprivileged and underprivileged people and nations to get high-quality healthcare. The gap between the wealthy and the poor is expected to widen. The use of genetically altered animals to produce human pharmaceuticals raises concerns about the treatment of the animals, which is the other significant ethical dilemma. Thus, it is projected that different ethical difficulties may impede market growth throughout the projection period.



Opportunities: Growing research and development efforts to create new treatments.



Rising research and development efforts in the pharmacogenomics field are projected to present market expansion prospects. Since this industry is still in its infancy, numerous research projects in the field of pharmacogenomics, including those involving next-generation sequencing, real-time PCR, microarray, and others, are ongoing.



Challenges: A lack of skilled workers.



One of the biggest problems in the pharmacogenomics business is educating doctors and other medical professionals about all available medications. The issue with pharmacogenomics is that, depending on each patient's genetic makeup, hundreds or perhaps thousands of extremely identical medications will be on the market. This will make dispersing and distributing things much more difficult. Problems: A lack of skilled workers could limit the market's expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the global pharmacogenomics (PGx) market are:



• Abbott Laboratories

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Admera Health, LLC

• Biomerieux

• Agena Biosciences, Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Cancer Genetics, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Dynamic DNA Laboratories

• geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd.

• Qiagen

• Genomic Health, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Technology



• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• DNA Sequencing/Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)

• Mass Spectrometry

• Gel Electrophoresis

• Hybridization

• Microarray

• Others



By Application



• Pain Management

• Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

• Neurology/Psychiatry

• Cardiovascular

• Others



By End-User



• Research Organization

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centres

• Academic Institutes

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



