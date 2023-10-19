Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size to Reach USD 124.52 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size reached USD 7.34 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven significantly by rising demand for highly reliable systems and growing demand for streamlined system deployments. The multinode architecture of the HCI platform offers a highly robust and responsive system.

The HCI cluster consists of numerous nodes that distribute activities across the cluster to provide robustness and reliability. Error detection and disaster recovery are integrated into the HCI platform, and if one node fails, the remaining nodes could take up the load. In addition, increasing infrastructural investments in data centers are expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/756

However, hypervisor selection restriction and concerns regarding vendor lock-in are some key factors expected to hamper global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 7.34 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 26.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 124.52 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Design, Deployment, Application, Organization Size, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Dell EMC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetApp, Inc., and StorMagic Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/756

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for majority market revenue. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, adopting more advanced technologies in hyper-converged infrastructure solutions, developing, testing, and introducing new and more efficient hyper-converged infrastructure systems in the market. Some major players operating in the hyper-converged infrastructure market are:

VMware, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

Dell EMC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

NetApp, Inc.

StorMagic Ltd.

Strategic Development

In January 2021, VMware, Inc. announces its intention to acquire Octarine, Inc. in order to expand its intrinsic security abilities for containers and Kubernetes. The acquisition will enable intrinsic security to container-based applications running on Kubernetes and will integrate security capabilities into the fabric of the present IT and DevOps environments.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/756

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Data center consolidation segment is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. HCI provides data reduction features such as redundancy and compression. HCI minimizes the overall hardware required in data center architecture, and such advantages are expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Large enterprise segment is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Large companies focus on increasing operational efficiency and backup, disaster, VDI, cloud services, and online service recovery, which is expected to fuel revenue growth of this segment.

IT & telecom segment is expected to register significantly rapid revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of data centers, higher demand to increase IT operational performance, increasing data center traffic, and rising demand for more effective project management.

North America is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Primary factors driving North America market revenue growth include increasing awareness about secure data management with a unified interface at a lower total cost of ownership, increasing emphasis on VDI and server virtualization, and rapid adoption of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) across various industries and organizations in countries in the region.

Browse Detailed Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyper-converged infrastructure market on the basis of component, design, deployment, application, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Software Hardware

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Integrated HCI Disaggregated HCI

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Full Replacement HCI Deployment Side-by-side HCI Deployment Per-application HCI Deployment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Virtualizing Critical Applications Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure Remote Office Backup & Recovery Data Center Consolidation Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) BFSI Healthcare IT & Telecom Education Manufacturing Government Energy & Power Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

High Acuity Information Solutions Market By Product (High Acuity Patient Monitoring Systems, High Acuity Information Systems), By Type, By End-Use (Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Hospitals, Nursing Care, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Mobile Robots Market , By Operating Environment (Aerial, Ground, and Marine), By Component (Hardware and Software), By Type (Professional Robots and Personal & Domestic Robots), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Blockchain in Energy Market By Type (Public, Private), By Component (Services, Platform), By Application (Peer-To-Peer Transaction, Grid Transactions, Energy Financing, Electric Vehicle, Sustainability Attribution, Others), By End-Use (Oil & Gas, Power), By Region Forecasts to 2027

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Cloud Billing Market By Component (Solution Services), By Billing Type, By Deployment Type (Private, Public), By Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise), By Vertical, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights