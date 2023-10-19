Global Long Steel Market Size to Reach USD 808.32 Billion in 2032| Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global long steel market size is expected to reach USD 808.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.6% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global long steel market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid growth of the automotive industry globally. Long steel products, including wire rods, find extensive application in the automotive industry for manufacturing fasteners, automotive shock absorbers, wire fencings, springs, chains, wire ropes, bearings, wire meshes, cables, and tire cord, among others. Also, merchant bars, such as round bars, are used in the manufacture of a varying range of products such as from car axles to tent pegs due to various versatile characteristics. Furthermore, cold rolled round bars are crucial in applications (e.g. frameworks and braces) requiring high quality surface finish.

Rising focus by governments across the globe on infrastructure development is a significant factor driving long steel market growth. Various projects driven by rising public spending programs based on digital infrastructure comprising inter-city rail and transportation systems, ultra-high voltage power transmission, and new-energy vehicle (or NEV in China) charging stations, among others, are expected to gain rapid momentum going ahead. These are some key factors expected to continue to support market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 526.74 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.6% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 808.32 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Production process, product type, application, distribution channel, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel Key companies profiled Nucor Corporation, Gerdau SA, Tata Steel Limited, Steel Dynamics Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, POSCO, Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, Nippon Steel Corporation, Mechel PAO, and Acerinox SA. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global long steel market is moderately fragmented, with a number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for major revenue share. Major companies have well-established facilities and enter in acquisitions and mergers, and strategic agreements, and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and products in the long steel market. Some prominent players operating in the long steel market are:

Nucor Corporation

Gerdau SA

Tata Steel Limited

Steel Dynamics Inc.

ArcelorMittal SA

POSCO

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited

Nippon Steel Corporation

Mechel PAO

Acerinox SA.

Strategic Development

In April 2021, TimkenSteel Corporation, which is a firm producing tailored alloy steel products, announced signing of a purchase contract with Daido Steel Co. Ltd. As per the contract, TimkenSteel Corporation will sell its production facility in China for around USD 7.0 million.

In December 2019, Gerdau Aços Longos, which is a subsidiary of Gerdau SA, made an announcement about the acquisition of Silat (Siderúrgica Latino Americana), which is a company manufacturing long steel products. The yearly manufacturing capacity of Silat is 600,000 tons of products made of long steel, comprising primarily wire rods and rebars.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Merchant bars are particularly used in joist manufacturing, light commercial construction applications, commercial/industrial fabrication, and in heavy equipment (such as trailers) production processes.

Electric arc furnace process for steel production involves use of recyclable materials such as scrap metals, therefore resulting in lower pollution and reduced amount of waste generation as compared to other processes. The process leads to resource and energy savings, as well as offers considerable advantages in terms of impact on the environment in a more cost-effective way.

Long steel products such as steel tubes are widely used in the oil & gas industry. These are used to construct concrete pilings, manufacture bearing casings and conveyor belt rollers, which find wide application in the said industry.

Long steel market in North America accounted for a significant robust revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing growth of automotive and construction industries in countries in the region. In addition, increasing investment in development of infrastructure such as for roads and bridges is spurring growth of the market growth in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global long steel market on the basis of production process, product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Electric Arc Furnace Basic Oxygen Furnace

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Wire Rod Rebar Rail Merchant Bar Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Industrial Construction Railways Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Direct Indirect

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



