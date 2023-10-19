Sift Announces New Reseller and Technology Integration Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced several new reseller and integration partnerships. With its recently expanded Partner Program, Sift has forged relationships with journey orchestration company Spec, payments orchestration platforms MoneyHash, BR-DGE, and DEUNA; with identity verification & biometric authentication platform Incode; with fraud prevention solutions provider Scudetto; and with IT services firm Acensi Cyber.



The new partnerships allow customers to leverage Sift’s industry-leading machine learning technology and global data network as part of a full-stack digital risk solution, whether customers choose to use Sift via resellers or through technology integration partners.

“As fraudsters become more sophisticated, businesses need more advanced protection from fraud and abuse across every digital interaction—from user onboarding to login to payment,” said Dave Scholtz, SVP of Global Partnerships at Sift. “By partnering with leading payment orchestration and journey orchestration platforms, our customers can implement Sift’s platform as part of a comprehensive approach to digital risk management.”

“Sift shares our commitment to stopping fraud without compromising the user experience. Their ability to ingest and interpret comprehensive fraud signals complements the actionable customer journey analytics Spec provides,” said Patrick Chen, co-founder and COO at Spec. “Together, we can help businesses accelerate the deployment of their ideal fraud stack—ultimately driving higher revenue and healthier customer relationships.”

More information on Sift’s Partner Program can be found at: sift.com/partners .

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of one trillion (1T) events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Twitter/X, and Poshmark rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

