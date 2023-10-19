Energy Harvesting Market is Estimated to be worth US$ 1950 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy harvesting market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 940.7 million in 2023. It is projected to reach US$ 1950 million by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



In recent decades, the global energy harvesting market has experienced notable progress, primarily driven by the widespread adoption of low-energy battery-powered devices and applications. Also, integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) has further propelled the demand for energy harvesting systems across diverse industries.

There is a growing need for efficient and secure power systems and effective energy harvesting devices and systems, contributing to the market's expansion.

The rising adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable home automation will drive market growth. These systems capture and convert ambient energy sources, such as solar, thermal, and mechanical, into usable power for electronic devices.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-58

The demand for energy-efficient home automation has surged, and energy harvesting systems enable reliable and sustainable energy sources for home powering devices. Moreover, the surging demand for energy harvesting systems is fueled by the rise of smart homes and the Internet of Things (IoT). These systems power IoT devices and sensors in smart homes, reducing reliance on batteries and minimizing environmental impact.

Increasing sustainability awareness and the need for energy conservation are driving market growth. Governments and organizations worldwide are investing in energy harvesting technologies to promote sustainable energy solutions, addressing climate change and carbon emissions concerns. Also, combining these factors is expected to drive the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand with a promising CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

is projected to expand with a promising during the forecast period. North America is expected to accumulate around 36% market share by end of 2023.

market share by end of 2023. The market in Europe is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By application, the consumer electronics segment is expected to generate demand with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Rising demand for smart homes, the internet of things, and sustainable home automation is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period- comments an FMI Analyst



“The adoption of energy harvesting technologies is on the rise, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and self-powered devices across various industries. This market trend is expected to continue to expand, with key players innovating in renewable energy sources and advanced harvesting techniques to meet the growing energy needs of the modern world," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Request for our Comprehensive Research Methodology to Understand the Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-58

Competitive Landscape

The market for energy harvesting is characterized by intense competition, as notable industry players are making significant investments to enhance their manufacturing capabilities.

Key Innovations in the Energy Harvesting Market

E-Peas SA and Energous Corporation jointly introduced a Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit in September 2022. The kit is particularly designed for energy harvesting applications in smart buildings, smart homes, industrial Internet of Things, medical devices, and asset tracking in retail and warehouses.

STMicroelectronics unveiled the STM32U5 series, a new generation of highly power-efficient microcontrollers (MCUs), in February 2021.

In January 2022, E-Peas SA introduced an Ultra-Compact Custom Power Management Solution for Cartier's inaugural solar energy harvesting watch, the Tank watch.

In September 2022, Energous Corporation and E-Peas jointly released a new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Market Value in 2023 US$ 940.7million Market Value in 2033 US$ 1950 million Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ million and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered By source

By application

By region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States of America

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

India China

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled ABB Limited

Arveni

Enocean

Fujitsu

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Green Peak Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Levant Power Corporation

Marlow Industries Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

MicroGen Systems

Maxim Integrated

G24 Innovations Limited

Texas Instruments Inc.

STMicroelectronics





Key Segments Profiled in the Energy Harvesting Market Survey

By Source:

Radiation (Solar, Electromagnetic, and Light)

Mechanical (Fluid, Elastic, Kinetic, and Potential)

Chemical (Battery, Fuel cells, and Phase change)

Nuclear

Magnetic

Electric

Thermal

Gravitational

By Application:

Wireless Sensor Network (WSN)

Consumer Electronics, Industrial

Building

Bicycle dynamo

Military and Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Others (Research, Animals, and Farming)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Explore Comprehensive Energy Harvesting Market Analysis with Exclusive Discounts: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/58

About the Oil and Gas Division at Future Market Insights

The Oil and Gas team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Oil and Gas Market Domain:

The ASEAN energy storage devices market was worth US$2.85 billion in 2022 and is projected to be worth US$5.49 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78 per cent between 2022 and 2027.

The global battery energy storage system market is poised to increase at a solid and robust CAGR of 11.1%, reaching US$ 52.9 billion by 2033 from US$ 18.5 billion in 2023.

The global waste to energy (WTE) market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 43.75 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 88.96 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The GCC natural gas market is projected to grow substantially from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report published by Future Market Insights, the global market is anticipated to cross a valuation of US$ 55,248.7 million in 2023.

The global oil & gas analytics market size is expected to be valued at US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022. The overall demand for oil & gas analytics is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 50 Billion by 2032.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube