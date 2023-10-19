Electronic Lab Notebook Market Set to Soar Past USD 14.52 Billion by 2030 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Electronic Lab Notebook market , integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for data analysis and insights, adoption of cloud-based electronic lab notebooks for improved accessibility and collaboration, increasing use of mobile devices for data capture and on-the-go access, incorporation of data visualization and reporting tools, implementation of electronic signatures and digital workflows for compliance, integration with laboratory instruments and equipment for direct data capture, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Lab Notebook Market"

Pages - 160

Tables - 92

Figures - 74

An electronic lab notebook (ELN) is a software application that allows scientists to record, store, and manage their experimental data electronically. ELNs offer a number of advantages over traditional paper lab notebooks, including increased data security, improved collaboration, and enhanced searchability.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/electronic-lab-notebook-market



Prominent Players in Electronic Lab Notebook Market

Abbott Informatics

Agilent Technologies

Arxspan

Benchling

Bio-ITech BV

Dassault Systèmes SE

ID Business Solutions (IDBS) Ltd

KineMatik Inc.

Lab-Ally LLC

LabArchives

Labfolder GmbH

Labii Inc.

LabLynx

LABTrack LLC

LabVantage Solutions

LabWare

Mestrelab Research

PerkinElmer

RURO

SciNote

Seqome Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/electronic-lab-notebook-market

Cloud-based ELNs Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Cloud-based ELNs dominated the global market owing to their advantages in terms of accessibility, scalability, and collaboration. It also allows researchers to access their data from anywhere, facilitates real-time collaboration among team members, and offers seamless integration with other laboratory software and systems. These benefits have made cloud-based ELNs a preferred choice for many organizations, especially those with distributed teams or multiple research sites.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, pharmaceutical and biotechnology is the leading segment as they heavily rely on research and development activities, including data-intensive experiments, documentation, and collaboration. In addition, ELNs provide efficient data capture, organization, and collaboration capabilities, enabling scientists to streamline workflows, enhance data integrity, and accelerate the drug discovery and development.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Developing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on developing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The region has a strong presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and contract research organizations. Additionally, North America has a robust technology infrastructure, a focus on research and development, and a high level of digitalization, contributing to the ELN market's dominance in this region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major Electronic Lab Notebook market players. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Electronic Lab Notebook.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/electronic-lab-notebook-market



Key Developments in Electronic Lab Notebook Market

In January 2023, Kroger partnered with Instacart to offer same-day delivery to more customers.

In February 2023, Walmart Grocery partnered with DoorDash to offer delivery from more than 1,000 stores.

Key Questions Answered in Electronic Lab Notebook Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Cable Management Market



Global Computer-Aided Engineering Market



Global Dual Screen Laptops Market



Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market



Global Remote Desktop Software Market





About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com