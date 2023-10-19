Lactoferrin Market Size Worth $395.75 Million by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 142.47 million in 2020 global lactoferrin market will reach USD 395.75 million in 2030. Milk contains lactoferrin, which is a multifunctional protein that is present in many organic secretions. Aside from its ability to bind and transport iron, lactoferrin has antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic capabilities. The structure of the multifunctional protein is what gives lactoferrin its functional properties. Typically, lactoferrin is isolated from cow's milk and then blended or added to various commercial food products, such as toothpaste, infant formula, cosmetics, and nutritional supplements. One of the crucial elements of the immune system is lactoferrin. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of the protein primarily function as a defence mechanism in the body. As a result, lactoferrin provides human newborns with antibacterial and antifungal properties.



Key Insight of the Global Lactoferrin Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The increase in lactoferrin demand in emerging and developing nations in the current situation is due to regional growth. Due to the presence of a sizable consumer base and the developing popularity of health consciousness among the population in and throughout the area, the major organisations involved in the production and manufacturing of lactoferrin are steadily extending their base in the Asia Pacific region.



In 2020, the human milk segment dominated the market with the largest share of 62% and revenue of 88.33 million.



In 2020, the iron absorption segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28% and market revenue of 39.89 million.



The infant formula segment is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application into infant formula, food & beverages, animal feed, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and sports & functional food. The infant formula segment is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.



Advancement in market



In Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat, the first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower was officially opened. Eximius and the Adani Group have partnered to build the facility to make 100 tonnes of lactoferrin annually. The factory would support local economic growth and job creation. The factory proved the Adani Group's dedication to sustainability and innovation. An important advancement for the Indian dairy business is the Exympower facility. India can produce lactoferrin independently, and the product cost would decrease for customers.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing Lactoferrin Demand in Developing Countries.



A member of the transferrin family of glycoproteins, lactoferrin is a glycoprotein. Ferric (Fe3+) ions can be transferred to and bound by lactoferrin. This multifunctional protein has many health advantages because of its resistance to bacteria, parasites, fungi, viruses, and tumours. In addition to promoting immune system recovery and protecting the intestinal epithelium, lactoferrin aids in bone formation. Lactoferrin is used in the hepatitis C treatment process in several nations. Additionally, this multipurpose protein aids in improving the physical and mental well-being of Alzheimer's disease sufferers. Thus, developing nations' increasing acceptance of lactoferrinin will accelerate market growth and development.



Restrictions: Diarrhoea can be brought on by lactoferrin.



Lactoferrin overconsumption frequently results in diarrhoea. High amounts of lactoferrin may also aggravate gastrointestinal problems and upset the stomach. Additionally, if lactoferrin is used inlarge dosages, it may cause skin rashes, appetite loss, exhaustion, cold, and constipation.

Opportunities: Growing public awareness of health issues.



Given the population's rising health consciousness, future market expansion and development will have much potential. The main elements resulting from increased health consciousness are the consumer's tendency towards a healthy lifestyle and the increased use of extra nutrients. The combination of rapid urbanisation and increased spending in emerging and developing nations may also present potential prospects. Innovative solutions are also desired to address food preservation difficulties in industrialised and developing nations. Demand for lactoferrin-assimilated antimicrobial food packaging and lactoferrin-based biofilm management in food processing is rising. These elements will, therefore, contribute to the market's future expansion and prosperity.



Challenges: Availability of Alternatives.



A deficiency of the protein haemoglobin causes the blood disorder anaemia. To carry oxygen in the blood and move it across the body, haemoglobin is necessary. Anaemia is treated with ferrous sulphate as well as lactoferrin. In addition, ferrous sulphate is a necessary element for the body. Additionally, the most affordable and cost-effective medication typically provided for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia is oral ferrous iron salts. This aspect thus has the potential to hinder market development and growth in the future.



Some of the major players operating in the global lactoferrin market are:



• Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd

• Synlait Milk Ltd

• Royal FrieslandCampina

• Merck KGaA

• Ingredia SA

• Glanbia PLC

• Freedom Foods Group Ltd

• Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

• Farbest Brands

• Bega Cheese Limited



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Source



• Human Milk

• Cow’s Milk



By Function



• Iron Absorption

• Antioxidant

• Antibacterial

• Anti-Inflammatory

• Immune Cell Stimulation

• Intestinal Flora Protection



By Application



• Infant Formula

• Food & Beverages

• Animal Feed

• Personal Care Products

• Pharmaceuticals

• Sports & Functional Food



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



