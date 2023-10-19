Occupational Medicines Market Size Aiming for USD 8049.4 Million by 2032 with 5.7% CAGR | The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4624.0 million occupational medicines market will reach USD 8049.4 million by 2032. Maintaining employee health and job safety is the main goal of occupational medicine. Employees needing specialized care due to work-related illnesses, diseases, or injuries sustained during employment may be eligible for Workers' Compensation benefits. The increase in the general awareness of occupational health is driving the global market for occupational medicine. Additionally, a favourable regulatory environment and a rapidly ageing labour force are the main drivers of industry expansion.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13764



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the essential occupational medicines market share. This can be linked to the awareness programs conducted across North America regarding the importance of occupational health. For instance, throughout North America, workplaces observed Safety and Health Week from May 1–7, 2022, with events aimed at promoting awareness of the value of accident and disease prevention in the workplace, at home, and in the community. Perspectives on workplace health and safety, as well as the effects of workplace disasters on families, will be covered in this free, live event.



The respiratory diseases segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1109.7 million.



The respiratory diseases segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1109.7 million. Most respiratory-related diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and silicosis, are caused by breathing in hazardous substances that damage the lungs, such as dust, fumes, and gases. As a result, the risk of occupational respiratory disorders is rising along with the research and manufacture of more drugs, which is expected to fuel the segment's expansion throughout the forecast period.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13764



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing safety at the workplace



Occupational medicines are expected to increase the safety of people at their workplace. Many people working at odd places are demanding the safety of their health, which is expected to drive the market's growth. For instance, the objective of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work in 2022 is to improve social discourse in the direction of a safety- and health-conscious culture.

Restraint: Increasing adaptation of AI

The increasing penetration of AI and automation in every sector is expected to hinder the market's growth as it reduces human interference in most works.



Opportunity: Increasing awareness



Occupational health awareness among the working population, a supportive regulatory framework, growing government or non-government-organized (NGOs) awareness programmes and rising chronic diseases among the working population is expected to provide growth opportunity for the market. For instance, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) observed the annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work in April 2022 to promote the global prevention of occupational accidents and diseases.



Challenge: Emergence of small business



The emergence of small businesses is expected to reduce the employee load from large enterprises. This is expected to challenge the market's growth.



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/occupational-medicines-market-13764



Some of the major players operating in the occupational medicines market are:



● Sanofi

● Novartis AG

● Amgen Inc.

● Johnson & Johnson

● AstraZeneca PLC

● Nestle S.A.

● Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

● Pfizer Inc.

● F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

● Eli Lilly and Company



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



● Skin Disorders

● Chemical Poisoning

● Respiratory Diseases

● Musculoskeletal Disorders

● Others



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13764



About the report:



The global occupational medicines market is analyzed based on value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com