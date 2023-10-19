SBA Administrator Guzman, WIPP, AMEX to Host ChallengeHER to Help Women-Owned Small Businesses Access Federal Contracts

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Administrator Isabel Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, will join cosponsors Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) and American Express (AMEX) in bringing ChallengeHER — a government contracting education initiative to help women-owned small businesses gain access to federal contracts and encourage participation in the SBA’s Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contracting program — to Silver Spring, Md.

In July, the SBA announced the Biden-Harris Administration exceeded its small business federal contracting goal for FY22, awarding 26.5% of federal contract dollars to small businesses — a historic level amounting to $162.9 billion. Alongside a pledge to encourage more investment in WOSBs, the agency also noted that WOSBs received more than $26 billion in federal contracts for the fourth straight year.

The ChallengeHER events provide networking and matchmaking opportunities between women-owned businesses and government contractors. The events also provide world-class programming and training, facilitated by subject matter experts, on entering and navigating the public sector supply chain. These sessions are offered in person and online in a virtual environment. ChallengeHER is free for all registrants.

Tuesday, October 24 – Silver Spring, Md.

ChallengeHER Silver Spring

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT; Administrator Guzman speaking at 12 p.m.

