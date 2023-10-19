Four Genesis-Affiliated Skilled Nursing Facilities Recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2024

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Genesis HealthCare announced that four of its affiliated skilled nursing facilities have been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on September 27th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Newsweek’s website.



The four affiliated facilities recognized by Newsweek are:

Abbeyville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lancaster, PA

Camp Hill Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Camp Hill, PA

Maple Glen Center, Fair Lawn, NJ (third year in a row)

Waldorf Center, Waldorf, MD

The America’s Best Nursing Homes 2024 ranking lists the nation’s leading nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest number of facilities according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The evaluation is based on five data sources:



CMS Data : Used to determine the performance of nursing homes.

: Used to determine the performance of nursing homes. National Online Survey : Thousands of medical professionals (registered nurses, nursing home managers and administrators, licensed practical nurses / licensed vocational nurses, nursing assistants, therapists, and physicians) were surveyed.

: Thousands of medical professionals (registered nurses, nursing home managers and administrators, licensed practical nurses / licensed vocational nurses, nursing assistants, therapists, and physicians) were surveyed. Management of the Covid-19 situation : A Covid-19 score for each facility was calculated, with the objective to award nursing homes which have had the best possible response and protocols during the pandemic.

: A Covid-19 score for each facility was calculated, with the objective to award nursing homes which have had the best possible response and protocols during the pandemic. Resident Satisfaction Data : National Patient Safety Goals from the Joint Commission and Google reviews were included.

: National Patient Safety Goals from the Joint Commission and Google reviews were included. Accreditation: Data on nursing homes provided by The Joint Commission (TJC) and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).



Based on the results of the study, these four facilities are ecstatic to be recognized as one of Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2024.

“I am so proud of the teams at these four locations for winning this prestigious award,” states Chief Operating Officer, Melissa Powell. “Staff members go above and beyond every day to keep patients and residents safe, healthy and happy. We are thrilled that their achievements have been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2024.”

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, provide services to skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities. The Company also specializes in contract rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, physician services, staffing services and accountable care. To learn more, please visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

About Statista:

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

