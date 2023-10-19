Serve, Smash, and Socialize: Pickleball One is now on the Meta Quest

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to step onto the pickleball court like never before! Playin Games is thrilled to announce the immediate availability of Pickleball One on the Meta Quest. It’s an innovative sports and fitness app that will enhance the way pickleball enthusiasts and gamers alike experience this fast-growing sport. As a multiplayer sports game it provides hours of fun playing singles, doubles, and even spectating. As a training and fitness offering, it provides an exciting new way for real-world players to improve their pickleball prowess from the comfort of their living rooms, dens, and dorms.



Fastest Growing Sport

Pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, has been gaining immense popularity across the United States. The Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported a 158% increase over three years and according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, over 36.5 million people played the game at least once between August 2021 and August 2022. Pickleball One now provides these players with anywhere, anytime, access to this popular sport in VR. With Pickleball One, newcomers to the sport can get in on the excitement and within minutes learn and start playing pickleball with their friends.

Socially Immersive and Exhilarating

Pickleball One reminds us that beneath the layer of high-fidelity VR graphics and realistic physics, the heart of the game is about connecting people, fostering friendships, and the exhilaration of a collective experience.

Key Benefits of Pickleball One:

1. Enjoy real-feel gameplay: Experience the thrill of seeing your swings and strikes come to life with best-in-class ball and paddle physics and full integration of popular pickleball grip attachments.

2. Connect and compete with friends: Seamlessly set up and enjoy singles or doubles matches, or even spectate friend’s matches. Pickleball thrives on social interaction, and in VR, it's no different.

3. Ace your training and fitness goals: Hone skills like serves, dinks, and volleys. Enhance stamina and leg strength with rhythm-based exercises. Celebrate your effort with achievements and track progress via a workout calendar.

4. Move freely in Mixed Reality: Get ready to play with a clear view of your surroundings using the full-color Passthrough feature found on Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro. Whether engaging in wall practice or fitness workouts, you can now really move without fear of running into something.

5. Participate in Tournaments and Leaderboards: Go alone or team up with a friend to win it all through exciting community tournaments for all skill levels. Win real-life prizes and make new connections. Game on!

Redefining Virtual Game Play

Raghu Bathina, CEO of Playin Games, shared his excitement about today’s release: "Pickleball One redefines the experience of virtual sports. We capture the essence of pickleball as a game and as a social experience while introducing groundbreaking training and fitness features that set new standards for sports in VR.”

"As an avid pickleball player, I was blown away by how realistic and addictive this game is. It is really sharpening my skills, and I can't get enough!" said upcoming circuit player Brayden Pritchard.

Pickleball One is compatible with the Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro. It is now available in the Meta Quest Store at the Holiday Season price of $24.99.

About Playin Games

Playin Games aims to be a leader in virtual sports. They have an unrelenting commitment to pushing the boundaries of immersive technology. A new generation virtual reality gaming studio dedicated to creating socially welcoming, immersive sports experiences for everyone.

www.pickleballone.app .