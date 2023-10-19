New York, USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment-Resistant Depression Market to Observe Stunning Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch Out - Navitor, Supernus, Novartis, Relmada, Beckley Psytech, COMPASS, Axsome, Celon Pharma

The treatment-resistant depression market size in the 7MM is expected to increase by 2032. As per DelveInsight’s estimation, the treatment space will experience a significant impact in the coming years due to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world, in the forecast period (2023‒2032).

DelveInsight’s Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, treatment-resistant depression emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted treatment-resistant depression market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the treatment-resistant depression market size was found to be USD 3.1 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of treatment-resistant depression in the 7MM were approximately 6.4 million cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

Leading treatment-resistant depression companies such as Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Relmada Therapeutics, Beckley Psytech, COMPASS Pathways, Axsome Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, and others are developing novel treatment-resistant depression drugs that can be available in the treatment-resistant depression market in the coming years.

Some of the key therapies for treatment-resistant depression treatment include NV5138, MIJ821, REL-1017, BPL-003, COMP360 (Psilocybin), AXS-05, FALKIERI (esketamine DPI), and others.

and others. As per the French treatment guidelines for treatment-resistant depression management, hospitalization is systematically recommended in cases of high suicidal risk, presence of psychotic symptoms, severe forms of major depressive disorder (MDD), and three unsuccessful attempts of antidepressant treatment.

SPRAVATO was approved by the FDA in 2019, and it is the only FDA-approved nasal spray indicated for Treatment-Resistant Depression.

Treatment-Resistant Depression Overview

Treatment-resistant depression, often abbreviated as TRD, is typically defined as a lack of sufficient response to at least one trial of antidepressant medication administered at appropriate doses and for an adequate duration. In clinical practice, it is not uncommon, with as many as 50-60% of patients failing to achieve a satisfactory response to antidepressant treatment. Several environmental factors have been identified as potential contributors to treatment-resistant depression. These include lower socioeconomic status, an unsupportive social environment, conflicts within the family, chronic stressors, multiple experiences of loss, limited educational attainment, reduced social support, and impaired work functioning. To effectively treat and manage patients who do not respond well to antidepressant medication, a thorough diagnostic evaluation is essential. This evaluation should consider the possible influence of various contributing factors, including medical and psychiatric comorbidities. The accurate and systematic evaluation of treatment-resistant depression presents a challenge for both clinicians and researchers. To aid in this process, the use of clinician-rated or self-rated assessment instruments may prove beneficial.





Treatment-Resistant Depression Epidemiology Segmentation

The treatment-resistant depression epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current treatment-resistant depression patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The treatment-resistant depression market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Treatment-Resistant Depression Diagnosed Prevalent

Treatment-Resistant Depression Gender-specific Cases

Treatment-Resistant Depression Age-specific Cases

Treatment-Resistant Depression Treatment Market

Overcoming a partial or lack of response to antidepressant therapy involves employing five primary strategies: optimization, switching, combination, augmentation, and somatic therapies. Mental health professionals determine the most suitable strategy after re-evaluating patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression because there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Treating depression in individuals unresponsive to antidepressant monotherapy necessitates a highly personalized treatment plan. Some individuals respond to specific treatments while others do not. This search for the right approach can be time-consuming and challenging.

As per the French Clinical Guidelines for the Management of treatment-resistant depression, the switching strategy between antidepressants can be considered in three ways: concurrent switch, overlapping switch, and sequential switch. The switching strategy is recommended when initial treatment yields no response, when patients have a low tolerance for the initial treatment, or when they exhibit a positive response to a newly introduced treatment.

The landscape of treatment options for individuals with treatment-resistant depression is poised for significant transformation and expansion. Key players in the treatment-resistant depression market will include antidepressants like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), dual serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), tricyclic antidepressants, and various other treatments. Anticipated releases of groundbreaking therapies such as MIJ821 (Novartis), NV-5138 (Navitor Pharmaceuticals), BPL-003 (Beckley Psytech Limited), among others, are expected to propel the treatment-resistant depression market’s growth.

Key Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapies and Companies

NV5138: Navitor Pharmaceuticals/Supernus Pharmaceuticals

MIJ821: Novartis

REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics

BPL-003: Beckley Psytech

COMP360 (Psilocybin): COMPASS Pathways

AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

FALKIERI (esketamine DPI): Celon Pharma

Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Dynamics

The dynamics of treatment-resistant depression are anticipated to change in the coming years. We have a robust pipeline of treatments currently in development, featuring innovative Mechanisms of Action (MoA), enhanced safety profiles, and improved tolerability, aimed at addressing Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD). This includes compounds such as MIJ821 and Psilocybin, among others. The recent approval of esketamine nasal spray for TRD patients is a significant milestone, signifying a positive outlook for the treatment-resistant depression market. Esketamine promises to be a transformative therapy due to its unique mechanism of action and ease of administration.

As our understanding of the pathogenesis of MDD and its associated treatment resistance pathways deepens, we anticipate the development of biomarker-based therapies that will enrich clinical practice. The next generation of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) is currently in development and holds the potential for improved tolerability compared to existing treatments.

Moreover, there are several efforts to reduce the treatment gap for depression. This involves both expanding the availability of mental health services and providing support to individuals with depression and their families in recognizing and addressing this condition. These initiatives are expected to invigorate the depression market. Furthermore, there is a growing consensus in the medical community regarding the definition of the TRD population. Simultaneously, there is a pressing need for a reliable diagnostic tool or test to confirm treatment resistance as a distinct and separate disease entity.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the treatment-resistant depression market. The absence of standardized diagnostic criteria for "TRD" results in frequent instances of misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis among individuals with MDD. This challenge often complicates the translation of research findings into clinical practice, impeding treatment-resistant depression market growth.

There are significant demand-side challenges, including a lack of awareness regarding MDD as a treatable condition and the pervasive stigma and social exclusion associated with seeking help for mental health issues. These factors continue to obstruct treatment-resistant depression market growth. The high rates of non-adherence among MDD patients often lead to the appearance of treatment resistance, which can impede effective management.

Moreover, traditional antidepressant generics that are readily available pose a substantial challenge to the adoption of novel therapies due to cost, availability, and prescription patterns. Furthermore, there is a scarcity of real-time data on the epidemiology of the TRD-specific population, which hampers the ability to tailor treatments and interventions effectively.

Treatment-Resistant Depression Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Treatment-Resistant Depression Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Size in 2022 USD 3.1 Billion Key Treatment-Resistant Depression Companies Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Relmada Therapeutics, Beckley Psytech, COMPASS Pathways, Axsome Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, and others Key Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapies NV5138, MIJ821, REL-1017, BPL-003, COMP360 (Psilocybin), AXS-05, FALKIERI (esketamine DPI), and others

Scope of the Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Treatment-Resistant Depression current marketed and emerging therapies

Treatment-Resistant Depression current marketed and emerging therapies Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Treatment-Resistant Depression Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Treatment-Resistant Depression Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

