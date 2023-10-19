SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LESL) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Leslie's investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 5, 2021 and July 13, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/leslies-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=52130&wire=3

LESL investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company’s growth was caused by customers over purchasing products to stockpile in case of a chemical shortage; (2) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (3) the Company took advantage of chemical shortages by urging customers to stock up on the products because Leslie’s could not “guarantee availability” of chemicals in the future; and (4) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling. As a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Leslie's during the relevant time frame, you have until November 7, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com