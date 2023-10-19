Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market to Grow at CAGR of 7.37% through 2028 – Rising Skin Fatigue Problems to Propel Growth

Newark, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 12.76 million in 2020 global anti-fatigue cosmetics market will reach USD 23.45 million in 2028. Anti-fatigue products are created to prevent or lessen fatigue or weariness. Skin fatigue is a problem that many individuals experience, and a mix of lifestyle and environmental factors like pollution and sun exposure, unhealthy eating habits, smoking, and lack of exercise and sleep primarily brings it on. There are anti-fatigue skincare products on the market to address skin fatigue problems. The anti-fatigue cosmetics are available in various skin-soothing formulations, including gels, creams, and oils. These skin-hydrating creams also lessen pores, dark circles, puffiness, and dullness. These anti-fatigue solutions are especially for those with hectic daily schedules, high stress levels, lengthy workdays, and frequent travel. Since customers are becoming more open to using natural and organic goods for beauty care, most organic and natural ingredients are used to produce these cosmetics. Natural components frequently utilised in anti-fatigue cosmetics include seaweed, almonds, aloe vera, cucumber, and pomegranate.



Request Sample Copy of Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12491



Key Insight of the Global Anti-fatigue Cosmetics Market



Asia Pacific will grow the fastest during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR. Consumer interest in personal care has increased significantly in nations like Japan, China, and India. This recognition and the increase in the purchasing power of consumers drive the market for anti-fatigue cosmetics. Companies that cater to Asian markets, in particular, are looking into new formulae that concentrate on items for stress management, digital fatigue, and pollution control. This tendency is supported by expanding supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing nations like Bangladesh, China, and India, which propels offline sales of anti-fatigue cosmetics.



In 2020, the creams segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32% and revenue of 4.08 million.



The product type segment is divided into cream, oil, lotion, serum, gel, and others. In 2020, the creams segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32% and revenue of 4.08 million.



The women segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 9.2% during the forecast period.



The consumer orientation segment includes men, women, and unisex. The women segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 9.2% during the forecast period.



In 2020, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 74% and market revenue of 9.44 million.



The distribution channel segment is divided into offline and online. In 2020, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 74% and market revenue of 9.44 million.



Advancement in market



A highly purified myo-inositol and natural osmolyte by the name of Genencare OSMS MI has been introduced by IFF to complement skin-energizing product claims. According to IFF, inositol is an isomer of glucose that helps to promote metabolism by elevating energy levels, oxygen consumption, and protein synthesis to support the dermis matrix. In turn, healthy fibroblasts are essential for the correct structure and operation of the dermis. Genencare OSMS MI also increases skin elasticity via similar processes. The Upcycled Food Association has granted the ingredient its upcycled certification.



Get a Complete TOC of Global Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Report 2023-2032 at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/anti-fatigue-cosmetics-market-12491



Market Dynamics



Driver: increasing skin fatigue issues.



Dark circles, persistent dryness, puffiness, big pores, uneven skin tone, and dryness are a few causes of skin fatigue. Smoking, little sleep, a poor diet, inactivity, pollution, sun exposure, and ongoing stress fuel the need for anti-fatigue skincare cosmetics. Such skin fatigue or tiredness symptoms might be treated with topical medications. The market for anti-fatigue cosmetics has grown dramatically due to rising disposable income and companies' creative marketing.



Restraints: fluctuations in the availability of raw materials.



Changes may hamper the growth of the anti-fatigue cosmetics sector in raw material supply or raw material price sensitivity.



Opportunities: Urbanisation and globalisation are accelerating.



Urbanisation and globalisation have a huge impact on the anti-fatigue cosmetics business. Manufacturers of anti-fatigue cosmetics are searching for new markets to grow due to globalisation. The competitive and fragmented skincare sector is expanding rapidly. Every year, department stores and specialised shops welcome many new market participants, opening doors for anti-fatigue cosmetics to enter the market. Urban areas are more aware of and have access to anti-fatigue skin care products than rural areas. Players in the anti-fatigue cosmetics market have a fantastic chance to explore rural areas and grow the market. Developed nations are expected to have a high demand for the best anti-fatigue cosmetics.



Challenges: irregular use of anti-fatigue cosmetics results in poor results.



The irregular use of anti-fatigue cosmetics reduces the intended effectiveness of the products, and therefore, the results are poor. The dismal results draw negative attention to the products and impact branding and company image. These events impact sales and, therefore, could challenge the market's growth. The proliferation of misinformation furthers the problems for the market players and makes it difficult to establish the authenticity and effectiveness of their products.



Have a query before purchasing this report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12491



Some of the major players operating in the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market are:



• Bio Veda Action Research Co.

• Christian Dior SE

• GroupeClarins SA

• L’Oréal S.A.

• Lancome

• Mesoestetic

• Nuxe, Inc.

• REN Clean Skincare

• Shiseido Company Ltd.

• Thalgo T.C.H.

• The Ales Group

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• The Ordinary



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Cream

• Oil

• Lotion

• Gel

• Serum

• Others



By Consumer Orientation



• Men

• Women

• Unisex



By Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12491/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com