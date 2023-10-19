Aerosol Cans Market Size Projections Exhibit a CAGR of 6.21%, Likely to Attain a Value of USD 14.04 Billion by 2028

Newark, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 8.01 billion in 2020 global aerosol cans market will reach USD 14.04 billion in 2028. Aerosol cans are good packaging options since they give the client all the benefits of excellent performance during storage and transport. Most aerosol cans are made of a thin steel sheet covered in another material to prevent corrosion. Tin makes up most of the coating, which is electroplated onto the steel to create tinplate. To ensure the container is completely leak-proof, this tinplate is wrapped in a cylinder and then welded to the top and bottom. The leak-proof and anti-corrosive properties make aerosol cans ideal for multiple applications.



Key Insight of the Global Aerosol Cans Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The established US economies and the expansion of aerosol cans used in personal care, transportation, and healthcare are attributed to the region's dominance in the market.



The type segment is divided into necked-in aerosol cans, straight-wall aerosol cans, and shaped aerosol cans. In 2020, the straight-wall aerosol segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42.13% and market revenue of 3.37 billion.



The material segment includes steel, aluminium, plastic, and others. In 2020, the aluminium segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.34% and market revenue of 2.51 billion.



The propellant type segment includes compressed gas propellant and liquefied gas propellant. In 2020, the liquefied gas propellent segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64.24% and market revenue of 5.14 billion.



The end-use segment includes household care, personal care, healthcare, automotive and others. In 2020, the personal care segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.12% and market revenue of 3.05 billion.



Advancement in market



Beiersdorf lowered the CO2 emissions of the deodorant aerosol cans it manufactures in Leipzig, Germany, using recycled aluminium and a lighter design. All European deodorant cans sold under the Nivea, 8X4, Hidrofugal, and Hansaplast brands will weigh 11.6 per cent less and contain at least 50% recycled aluminium. This will result in a 58 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions along the value chain of aerosol cans. This translates into a loss of about 30 tonnes of CO2. To meet its sustainability goals, Beiersdorf intends to work with its packaging partners to expand the usage of recycled aluminium beyond the deodorant line. The group's whole aluminium packaging portfolio will be transformed in the upcoming years.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Aerosol cans are reusable and recyclable.



Since aerosol cans are produced for disintegration per environmental rules, they frequently offer users the financial benefit of packing while overcoming disposal difficulties. Additionally, materials recycling can save up to 74% of energy when processing metal cans. As a result, recycled cans are more affordable than those made recently, which will drive the global aerosol cans market’s growth.



Restraints: The expensive aerosol cans.



Aerosol cans are made of much more expensive materials than conventional alternatives. In addition, manufacturing and disposal charges are included in the final product price. There are less expensive options in the shape of a thermoform, tube, various flexible packages, rigid containers, and other configurations. Refillable spray bottles are used instead of aerosol cans for spray treatments. Refillable spray bottles are frequently less expensive than aerosol cans because they don't need to be thrown away. They become environmentally friendly as a result. This aspect may limit market expansion during the anticipated period. In addition, aluminium prices are rising, which will raise the cost of the finished product as aluminium is one of the materials most frequently used to make aerosol cans. The makers might be forced to look for alternatives due to the increased aerosol price.



Opportunities: the creation of environmentally friendly packaging.



Over the next few years, the development of ecologically friendly packaging is anticipated to lead to new market opportunities. Compared to traditional cans, these durable containers are 50% smaller. As a result, it cuts the product's overall carbon footprint and propellant usage by 50%.



Challenges: strict guidelines.



Despite rising consumer demand from the personal care sector, some laws, such as those regarding the use of plastic and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions set by the European Commission and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), are impeding the growth of the aerosol cans market.



Some of the major players operating in the global aerosol cans market are:



• Aero-pack Industries, Inc

• Avon Crowncaps& Containers (Nig.) Plc

• Ball Corporation

• BWAY Corporation

• Crown Holdings, Inc.

• DS Containers, Inc.

• Exal Corporation

• ITW Sexton Can Company Inc.

• MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

• Nampak Ltd.

• Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited

• CCL Industries, Inc.

• Aerobal, S.A. de C.V.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Necked-In Aerosol Cans

• Straight Wall Aerosol Cans

• Shaped Aerosol Cans



By Material



• Steel

• Aluminum

• Plastic

• Others



By Propellant Type



• Compressed Gas Propellant

• Liquefied Gas Propellant



By End Use



• Household Care

• Personal Care

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



