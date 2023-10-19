SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2023 Delivered an EXPOnentially Innovative Experience

Cable-Tec Expo 2024 to be chaired by Cox Communications and Liberty Latin America CEOs

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surpassing attendance by 5% from the last time the show was hosted in Denver in 2017, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023 was bursting at the seams in the Mile High City this week, featuring both a packed agenda and packed pavilions at the Colorado Convention Center from October 16-19. The excitement at the industry’s most influential and collaborative show was evident throughout the event, including a vibrant opening general session that was standing-room-only with several thousand attendees, 345 exhibits including 75 new exhibitors, and a memorable 40th anniversary celebration featuring live music provided by rising star Luke Ogea and the annual SCTE Awards.

“Cable-Tec Expo 2023 was truly a celebration of the past four decades of coming together to collaborate and evolve our industry,” said Mark Dzuban, SCTE president and CEO. “The high level of engagement and number of exciting announcements and deals made on the show floor illustrate how Expo has become the flagship event for the industry to shape the future of connectivity.”

Among the highlights, President of Product and Technology at Charter Communications Rich DiGeronimo presented “The Future of Connectivity,“ highlighting how technology convergence and the evolution of Wi-Fi are paving the way for a more differentiated connectivity experience for customers.

Industry legend and philanthropist John Malone joined Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries for a fireside chat, sharing his observations on the industry’s evolution. Attendees were also treated to a keynote presentation with digital cinema pioneer and CEEK CEO Mary Spio, who delivered an insightful, out-of-the-box perspective on the opportunities ahead for network technologies.

On Wednesday in a second general session, NCTA President and CEO Michael Powell also provided a passionate point of view on current net netrality policy. And Brian Scott, Deputy Assistant National Cyber Director for Cyber Policy and Programs, Office of the National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President, focused on the National Cybersecurity Strategy and its implementation, the Administration's cybersecurity goals, as well as the Administration's expectations for the cable broadband industry.

“Innovation requires collaboration and we are optimizing the alignment of the entire ecosystem to advance the industry,“ shared Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs. “Expo has increasingly broadened its audience to include pertinent communities like policy, security, sustainability and strategy as the gathering place for moving technology forward to create seamless experiences.“

Across four days, attendees from 61 countries including six continents experienced 35 peer-reviewed Fall Technical Forum sessions, more than 330 speakers, 9 tracks, 100 sessions and 345 exhibits covering the latest and future technologies. Expo 2023 combined the best elements of an on-site experience with compelling streaming content, which will be available to full conference attendees through November 20. Register here https://expo.scte.org/.

Plans are already underway for Cable-Tec Expo 2024, which will take place in Atlanta, GA, September 23-26, chaired by Cox Communications President Mark Greatrex and Liberty Latin America President and CEO Balan Nair.

“We’re excited to plan next year’s Expo with Balan and Mark to bring our global cable and technology communities together,” said McKinney.

