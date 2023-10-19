CIO Leadership: The Visionary Leadership Needed to Drive an Enterprise Generative AI Strategy will Power the Discussion at the 2023 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte on November 9

WESTPORT. Conn., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce that its 2023 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte will be taking place on November 9 at the Embassy Suites Ayrsley.







Key topics to be explored at the summit include the visionary leadership required by CIOs to drive generative AI strategies effectively across the enterprise.



“CIOs and business technology leaders have a tremendous opportunity to apply their business savvy and expertise in process design to help the CEO and the C-suite to identify use cases and applications for generative AI to power new waves of business innovation,” said HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller.

Prominent speakers at the 2023 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte will include:

Rishi Bhatnagar , Co-Founder and CEO, Quaeris

, Co-Founder and CEO, Quaeris Rob Cummings , Managing Director & CTO, Falfurrias Capital Partners

, Managing Director & CTO, Falfurrias Capital Partners Frank DePaola , VP & CISO, EnPro Industries, Inc.

, VP & CISO, EnPro Industries, Inc. Subra Goparaju , CIO, HANES Brands

, CIO, HANES Brands Ben Hall , Global CIO, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

, Global CIO, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Rama Kandala , CIO – Optical Communications, Life Sciences, Corning International

, CIO – Optical Communications, Life Sciences, Corning International Ryan Kazanciya , CISO, Wiz

, CISO, Wiz Ryan Kenyon , Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Island

, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Island Michael LaVallee , Managing Partner, Jobplex

, Managing Partner, Jobplex Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C David Lindsey , VP, IT and CIO, EPRI

, VP, IT and CIO, EPRI Chris Long , Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation

, Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation Jim Marascio , Principal & CEO, Equals 11

, Principal & CEO, Equals 11 Scott Montgomery , VP, Strategic Initiatives, Island

, VP, Strategic Initiatives, Island Sathish Muthukrishnan , Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial

, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial Onyeka Nchege , SVP & CIO, Novant Health

, SVP & CIO, Novant Health John Opala , VP & Global CISO, HANES Brands Inc.

, VP & Global CISO, HANES Brands Inc. Venugopal Pai , Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix

, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix Amish Patel , CTO, Elevance, Inc.

, CTO, Elevance, Inc. Rikin Patel , Senior Managing Partner, Chief Technologist, DXC Technology

, Senior Managing Partner, Chief Technologist, DXC Technology Sam Phillips , Executive Cybersecurity Advisor, Incovate Solutions

, Executive Cybersecurity Advisor, Incovate Solutions Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp Scott Richardson, CIO – Enterprise Data and Analytics, Ally Financial

CIO – Enterprise Data and Analytics, Ally Financial Patrick Thompson , Chief Information & Digital Transformation Officer, Albemarle Corp.

, Chief Information & Digital Transformation Officer, Albemarle Corp. Marc Varner , Corporate VP and Global CISO, Lowe’s Companies

, Corporate VP and Global CISO, Lowe’s Companies Sanaz Yashar , Co-Founder and CEO, Zafran Security

, Co-Founder and CEO, Zafran Security Angela Yochem, Former EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer

Valued Partners for the 2023 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, the Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, DXC Technology, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Island, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, the North Carolina Technology Association, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Rimini Street, RingCentral, rmsource, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Charlotte Region, Tanium, Tonkean, Wipro Technologies, Wiz, Zafran Security, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 26 at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, CT.

Key topics to be explored at the summit include the CIO as the CEO of technology in preparing the organization for what’s coming next.

Top-tier speakers at the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Dr. Helen Adesuwa Uzamere , CIO, Project Renewal

, CIO, Project Renewal Kamran Amin , CIO, Arch Reinsurance Group

, CIO, Arch Reinsurance Group Julia Anderson , Chief Technology & Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company

, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company Snehal Antani , Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai Robert Blythe , VP, Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE

, VP, Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE Andrew Cotter , EVP & CIO, Somerset Capital Group, Ltd.

, EVP & CIO, Somerset Capital Group, Ltd. Fred Danback , VP, CIO and CISO, Healthcare Risk Advisors

, VP, CIO and CISO, Healthcare Risk Advisors Richard M. Entrup , Sr. Advisor, Enterprise Innovation, KPMG

, Sr. Advisor, Enterprise Innovation, KPMG Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Roni Fuchs , CEO & Founder, Legit Security

, CEO & Founder, Legit Security Reju George , VP Digital, Automotive Division, Harman International

, VP Digital, Automotive Division, Harman International Dave Harris , CIO, Shake Shack

, CIO, Shake Shack Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Rita J. King , EVP, Business Development, Science House

, EVP, Business Development, Science House Matthew Lagana , Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA Vinny Licht , CIO Advisor and Board Member

, CIO Advisor and Board Member Danielle Maurici-Arnone , Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International

, Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International Tom McCurley , CIO, The Chefs’ Warehouse

, CIO, The Chefs’ Warehouse Dara Meath , SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop

, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop Bridget Mendoza , CIO, Whitney Museum of American Art

, CIO, Whitney Museum of American Art Josephine O’Hazo , Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Giant Eagle, Inc.

, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Giant Eagle, Inc. Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc. Mark Polansky , Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Founder and CEO, Outlook Solutions

, Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Founder and CEO, Outlook Solutions Joseph Puglisi , Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC

, Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC Anna Ransley , Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton

, Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton John Ricci, VP , Corporate IT, Fox Corporation

, Corporate IT, Fox Corporation Colette Rubio , SVP, Technology, The Madison Square Garden Company

, SVP, Technology, The Madison Square Garden Company Ed Soo Hoo , Data Center Evangelist, Lenovo

, Data Center Evangelist, Lenovo Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Ken Zimmerman, Co-Chair, Member Recruitment and Member Services, SIM Fairfield-Westchester



Valued Partners for the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Avalor, Benchmark IT, BetterCloud, Box, Cognizant, Consolidated Computing, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Horizon3.ai, LastPass, Legit Security, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, PeopleReign, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Tanium, Tonkean, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 2 at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot.

Key topics to be explored at the summit will include the role of the CIO as the CEO of Technology to help anticipate what’s next for the business.

Exceptional CIOs and industry executives who will be speaking at the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Dan Abdul , SVP and CTO, Medica

, SVP and CTO, Medica Kelly Aronson , Chief Digital Officer, Andersen Corporation

, Chief Digital Officer, Andersen Corporation John Avenson , SVP, CTO, Minnesota Twins

, SVP, CTO, Minnesota Twins Saqib Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Merav Bahat , Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz

, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz Teddy Bekele , SVP & CTO, Land O’ Lakes

, SVP & CTO, Land O’ Lakes Danny Brickman , Founder and CEO, Oasis

, Founder and CEO, Oasis Robin Brown , SVP, IT, Cirrus Aircraft

, SVP, IT, Cirrus Aircraft Scott Brown , Senior Executive Director, Healthcare Technology M&A, Cherry Tree Investment Banking

, Senior Executive Director, Healthcare Technology M&A, Cherry Tree Investment Banking Mike Calvo , CTO, Shipt

, CTO, Shipt Andy Dulka , CIO, Restaurant Technologies

, CIO, Restaurant Technologies Sarah Engstrom , CISO and VP, IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc.

, CISO and VP, IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc. Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Zachary Hughes , VP, IT Development & Operations, CHS Inc.

, VP, IT Development & Operations, CHS Inc. Sumit Johar , CIO, Automation Anywhere

, CIO, Automation Anywhere Steven John , Faculty Member IANS Research, IANS

, Faculty Member IANS Research, IANS Tammylynne Jonas , Global CIO, Donaldson

, Global CIO, Donaldson Patrick Joyce , VP – Global IT & CISO, Medtronic

, VP – Global IT & CISO, Medtronic Dennis Keane , CIO, Red Wing Shoe Company

, CIO, Red Wing Shoe Company Induprakas Keri , SVP, Hybrid Multicloud Platform, Nutanix

, SVP, Hybrid Multicloud Platform, Nutanix Harold Knutson , Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates, LLC

, Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates, LLC Heather Manley , President, SIM Minnesota; CEO, On-Demand Group

, President, SIM Minnesota; CEO, On-Demand Group Tony Peleska , CIO, Kraus-Anderson

, CIO, Kraus-Anderson Michelle Roemer , CIO, Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

, CIO, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Carissa Rollins , SVP & CIO, GIS, Illumina

, SVP & CIO, GIS, Illumina Yotam Segev , Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera

, Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera Shikhar Singh , EVP, CTO, Choice Bank

, EVP, CTO, Choice Bank Cisco Skanson , CIO, Hazelden Betty Ford

, CIO, Hazelden Betty Ford Carey Smith , SVP, COO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

, SVP, COO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Jaime Taets , CEO/Founder, Keystone Group

, CEO/Founder, Keystone Group Greg Thayer , Director, Information Security, Jack Link’s

, Director, Information Security, Jack Link’s Dee Thibodeau , CEO, Charter Solutions

, CEO, Charter Solutions Jamie Thingelstad, CTO, SPS Commerce



Valued Partners for the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Meriplex, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Minnesota, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

