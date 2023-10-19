RV Speed Reducer Market Size Is Estimated to Grow At A 6.9% CAGR By 2030, Fueled By Demand For Precision In The Manufacturing Industry

New York, United States, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An RV speed reducer is a device that slows the rotating speed of angular change measuring equipment. The spur gear and differential gear are widely utilized RV speed reducers. According to Straits Research, “The global RV speed reducer market size is estimated to reach USD 3,140 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030).”

Rising Trends

The RV speed reducer market is predicted to expand rapidly in the following years. Increased automotive and industrial automation applications will fuel significant market expansion in the following years. This expansion will be driven primarily by the rising usage of worm gears to replace spur gears in automotive and related applications. With its constant demand for equipment installation, the industrial robotics market will likely remain the primary Application for worm gears, as it is more cost-effective in production and consumption than spur gears. Motor-to-gear ratios in automotive transmissions have been raised, necessitating a smaller worm gear that fits into a smaller area, simplifying production and lowering costs.

Growth Opportunities

Due to technological improvements, the RV speed reducer market is flourishing rapidly. Technological advances in recent years have resulted in a considerable improvement in the operation of the RV speed reducer market. There has been a lot of investment in the technology for RV speed reducers recently, which has led to better precision and efficiency in processing units and encouraged market expansion at a rapid pace. In addition, the rising demand for accuracy in the manufacturing industry has increased the demand for RV speed reducers.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Since China and Japan, the region's two largest economies, generate the majority of RV speed reducers, Asia-Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Japan is the largest manufacturer of RV speed reducers . RV speed reducers are the Asia-Pacific OEMs' fastest-growing segment, and different speed reducer units are projected to be produced to improve vehicle performance. The demand for speed reducers will rise in the medium term as manufacturers outfit their engines with higher horsepower loads.

North America is the second-largest region and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2030. The US government is focusing on improving infrastructure to accommodate increased RV sales, which will fuel demand for speed reducers. The government also intends to provide tax advantages to the RV industry. RV speed reducers have gained popularity in the US. Innovative solutions are expected to drive the demand for RV speed reducers. The increased need for diesel engines and the growing popularity of RV speed reducers have also propelled the regional market, increasing sales.

Europe is the third largest region. Speed reducers' superior reliability, control, and low noise drive market growth. Furthermore, the precision supplied by speed reducer devices makes them a good choice for RV manufacturers to use in the manufacturing process. As a result, the adoption of speed reduction devices is expected to increase in Europe.

Key Highlights

Spur Gear is acknowledged to have the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By application, the global RV speed reducer market is segmented into Industrial Robot, Machine Tools, Semiconductor, LED & OLED, and Others. Industrial Robot holds the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

By region, the global RV speed reducer market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. APAC commands the leading position.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global RV Speed Reducer market are

Ningbo Zhongda Leader Boston Gear Varitron Regal Machinery Shuanghuan Company Nabtesco Corporation Sumitomo Drive Technologies SPINEA REGAL REXNORD HB Reducer Transckyo Machinery

Market News

In March 2022, Regal Machinery introduced the next generation FPT pressure transmitter with a flush and smooth Duplex steel 1.4462 membrane. A flush membrane is an excellent choice for high viscosity fluids, slurry, and other applications where the pressure connection on a standard pressure transmitter could become clogged. FPT 8236 is also appropriate for water or applications requiring cleanliness due to its Duplex steel process connection.

In February 2022, Sumitomo announced a collaboration with Applied Mechatronics! Engineers at Applied Mechatronics have an average of 25 years of expertise using motion control in machine design and factory automation applications. Due to the company's mechanical and electrical automation capabilities, they can provide 'out-of-the-box' expertise on how these goods interact with one another in the actual world.

Global RV Speed Reducer Market: Segmentation

By Product

Spur Gear

Differential Gear

By Application

Industrial Robot

Machine Tools

Semiconductor

LED & OLED

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

