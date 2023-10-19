SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ALNY

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Alnylam” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALNY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Alnylam and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 9, 2023, Alnylam issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in response to the Company’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for patisiran for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis.” Alnylam announced that “[t]he CRL indicated that the clinical meaningfulness of patisiran’s treatment effects for the cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis had not been established, and therefore, the sNDA for patisiran could not be approved in its present form” and that “[a]s a result of the CRL, the Company will no longer pursue an expanded indication for patisiran in the U.S.” On this news, Alnylam’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 9, 2023.

