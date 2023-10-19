Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") (TSX: LFE) (TSX: LFE.PR.B) declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2023.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.16 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.81 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.06667 Record Date: October 31, 2023 Payable Date: November 10, 2023



