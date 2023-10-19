Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

| Source: New Commerce Split New Commerce Split

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable November 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2023.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details 
  
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)$0.02500
  
Record Date:October 31, 2023
  
Payable Date:November 10, 2023
  


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443www.commercesplit.com info@quadravest.com