Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable November 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2023.



There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.26 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.96 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.22.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal

Bank of Nova Scotia

CIBC

National Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank AGF Management Ltd

CI Financial Corp.

IGM Financial Inc. Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Manulife Financial Corporation

Sun Life Financial Inc. BCE Inc.

TransAlta Corp.

TC Energy Corp.

Power Financial Corp

TMX Group Inc.





Distribution Details Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06667 Record Date: October 31, 2023 Payable Date: November 10, 2023



