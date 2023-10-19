The News Forum - Exclusive Interview with Anat Shoshany, the granddaughter of 72 year old Adina Moshe - TONIGHT on FORUM DAILY NEWS.

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum (TNF) announce today the broadcast of the exclusive Interview with Anat Shoshany, the granddaughter of 72 year old Adina Moshe. Find your local listing: https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch



Forum Daily Exclusive Interview with Anat Shoshany, the granddaughter of 72 year old Adina Moshe, who is one of the nearly 200 hostages currently being held by Hamas. Airing at 6:00pm ET Thursday, October 19th.

Tonight at 6:00pm ET on Forum Daily, The News Forum’s national newscast, we are joined by Anat Moshe Shoshany, the granddaughter of Adina and David Moshe, who was recently interviewed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

In the morning of October 7th, Hamas entered the kibbutz of Nir Oz in southern Israel. After killing David Moshe, Hamas terrorists then took Adina by motorcycle to Gaza, where she has been held as a hostage for the past 12 days.

The News Forum’s News Director David Clement sat down with Anat for a Canadian exclusive interview where Anat will explain to Canadian viewers the horrors that took place that morning.

“As horrible as these tragedies are to discuss, it is important as a news broadcaster, and as people with our own families, that we hear these stories. The atrocities carried out by Hamas on Israeli civilians need to be real for Canadians. They can not just be abstract things we read or hear about”, said The News Forum’s News Director David Clement.

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings. https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP as a significant source of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

