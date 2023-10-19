TaskUs Releases Inaugural ESG Report

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, highlighting full year 2022 performance and data. The report showcases the progress TaskUs has made towards building a long-term, sustainable company, and outlines some of the next steps on this journey.



“Just as we earn the trust of clients by investing in the best technology and people to provide best-in-class service, we are equally committed to earning the trust of our many other stakeholders with our commitment to ESG,” said Co-Founder and CEO, Bryce Maddock. “This ESG report serves as a foundation for building trust by sharing information about how we responsibly manage key aspects of our business.”

The report offers a comprehensive overview of TaskUs’ efforts to create a positive impact on people and the environment while embedding strong principles of corporate governance and ethical business conduct.

ESG Report Highlights

During 2022, TaskUs made investments in:

A long-term commitment to sustainable energy by supporting a novel fixed-price virtual power purchase agreement, making significant progress in our transition to low-carbon or renewable electricity.

Efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workforce, which have been recognized by accolades such as Comparably’s Best Company for Culture, Best Company for Diversity, and Best Company for Women.

Recent appointments to the Board of Directors to further strengthen its diversity and corporate governance expertise.

The unique wellness practice established to care for TaskUs teammates, which we believe sets an industry standard for caring for trust and safety professionals, as part of our holistic approach to workplace wellness.

A cutting-edge information security management system that follows industry best practices and maintains compliance with leading information security standards.



The TaskUs ESG report includes an appendix containing disclosures that are informed and guided by prominent ESG reporting frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Software and IT Services standard and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The TaskUs 2023 ESG Report is available for download here: https://ir.taskus.com/environmental-social-governance-reporting

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

Investor Contacts

Alan Katz

Investor Relations

alan.katz@taskus.com

Trent Thrash

Investor Relations

trent.thrash@taskus.com



Media Contact

Lisa Wolford

Corporate communications

lisa.wolford@taskus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements reflecting our current views regarding our ESG progress and activities. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “positions us” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 6, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company’s SEC filings. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.