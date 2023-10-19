Applied Optoelectronics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



Applied Optoelectronics will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results and outlook for its fourth quarter 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time the same day. To participate in the call, please dial 844-890-1794 and ask to be joined to the Applied Optoelectronics call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will be available until November 16, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:59 p.m. Central Time and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 9074673.

