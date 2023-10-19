OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $19.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $37.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $26.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $73.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, as compared to $90.3 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):



For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, Performance Ratios (Annualized):

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Return on average assets 0.57 % 0.80 % 1.19 % 0.73 % 0.99 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 4.75 6.61 9.68 6.03 7.87 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(a) 6.93 9.70 14.62 8.85 11.91 Return on average tangible common equity(a) 7.29 10.21 15.47 9.31 12.60 Efficiency ratio 63.37 62.28 53.10 62.15 57.90 Net interest margin 2.91 3.02 3.36 3.09 3.28

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”), which are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures, exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $18.6 million and $78.4 million, respectively, or $0.32 and $1.33 per diluted share, representing a decrease from $35.0 million and $98.4 million, or $0.60 and $1.67 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a decrease from $27.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $35.0 million and $118.7 million, respectively, or $0.59 and $2.01 per diluted share, as compared to $47.5 million and $134.2 million, or $0.81 and $2.28 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $37.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Core Ratios1(Annualized): 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Return on average assets 0.54 % 0.81 % 1.11 % 0.78 % 1.08 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 6.54 9.84 13.62 9.46 12.98 Return on average tangible common equity 6.88 10.36 14.40 9.96 13.73 Efficiency ratio 64.29 61.94 54.80 60.79 55.51 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.46 $ 0.60 $ 1.33 $ 1.67 Core PTPP diluted earnings per share 0.59 0.64 0.81 2.01 2.28

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:



Deposit Growth : Total deposits increased $375.6 million, or 4%, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The current quarter includes a reduction in brokered time deposits of $425.7 million and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 96.10%. The Company’s non-interest-bearing deposits declined modestly and represented 17% of the total deposits.

Total deposits increased $375.6 million, or 4%, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The current quarter includes a reduction in brokered time deposits of $425.7 million and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 96.10%. The Company’s non-interest-bearing deposits declined modestly and represented 17% of the total deposits. Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics remains strong, despite the impact of a charge-off related to a single credit relationship announced on September 14, 2023. Criticized and classified loans, and non-performing loans both as a percent of total loans were 1.30% and 0.20%, respectively, at September 30, 2023.

Asset quality metrics remains strong, despite the impact of a charge-off related to a single credit relationship announced on September 14, 2023. Criticized and classified loans, and non-performing loans both as a percent of total loans were 1.30% and 0.20%, respectively, at September 30, 2023. Strong Capital: The Company’s estimated common equity tier 1 capital ratio remained above “well-capitalized” levels, at 10.36% at September 30, 2023. Book value and tangible book value per share were $27.56 and $17.932, respectively, increasing $0.19 and $0.21 from the prior linked quarter.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to report continued growth in deposits, a reduction on brokered deposits, and strengthened capital position. While our margin compressed, we remain focused on high quality growth and prudent management of the balance sheet for long-term market conditions.” Mr. Maher added, “Additionally, thank you to our exemplary employees who volunteered over 2,900 hours across 90 projects serving our communities during our second annual CommUNITYFirst day.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 107th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on November 17, 2023 to common stockholders of record on November 6, 2023. The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on November 15, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record on October 31, 2023.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP or Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation expense (benefit), net loss (gain) on equity investments, net loss on sale of investments, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (benefit). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

2 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations

The current quarter results were impacted by the following matters. Net interest income and margin were adversely impacted by a continued mix-shift and repricing to higher cost deposits that outpaced the repricing and increase in yields on interest-earning assets. Deposit betas increased modestly to 35%, from 29%3. Additionally, the current quarter results were impacted by an increase in non-performing loans due to a single commercial real estate credit relationship totaling $17 million, which was written down to an estimated realizable value of $8.8 million4. The credit was originated in June 2019 and is secured by an office building in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The credit was also included in total delinquent loans 30 to 89 days at September 30, 2023. Lastly, the Company recognized one-time compensation and benefits expenses of $2.4 million attributable to severance and other program costs relating to the Company's performance improvement initiatives.

3 Deposit beta measures the change in the interest rates paid for interest-bearing deposit accounts versus the change in the federal funds target rate. Represents the deposit beta for total deposits (interest-bearing and non-interest bearing) for the current rate cycle (since December 31, 2021).

4 Refer to the previously filed Current Report on Form 8-K filed September 14, 2023 for additional information.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

Net interest income decreased to $91.0 million, from $96.0 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment.

Net interest margin decreased to 2.91%, from 3.36%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.06% and 0.08% for the respective three months, net interest margin decreased to 2.85%, from 3.28%. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to the increase in cost of funds outpacing the increase in yield on average interest earning assets in the current interest rate environment and elevated levels of on-balance sheet cash.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.06 billion, primarily driven by increases of $414.2 million in commercial loans and $405.2 million in deposits and short-term investments. The average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 5.08%, from 3.88%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.71%, from 0.69%, due to higher cost of deposits and higher costs of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.99%, from 0.36%.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

Net interest income increased to $281.9 million, from $271.0 million, reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.09%, from 3.28%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.05% and 0.13% for the respective nine months, net interest margin decreased to 3.04%, from 3.15%.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.17 billion, primarily driven by loan growth of $819.7 million. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.29%, from 0.49%. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.48%, from 0.24%. The yield on average interest earning assets increased to 4.90% from 3.64%. The drivers for the three months ended were also the drivers for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased by $1.1 million, reflecting a decrease in net interest margin to 2.91%, from 3.02%, as the increase in cost of funds outpaced the increase in yield of average interest earning assets. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.06% and 0.05% for the respective three months, net interest margin decreased to 2.85%, from 2.97%. The compression in net interest margin was primarily attributable to higher cost of deposits and the impact of excess cash held.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $134.7 million, primarily due to elevated levels of cash held. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.08%, from 4.91%.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.71%, from 2.39%, and the total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.99%, from 1.52%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $157.2 million, which included a mix-shift from FHLB advances to time deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $10.3 million and $14.5 million, respectively, as compared to $1.0 million and $4.1 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $1.2 million in the prior linked quarter. The current quarter provision included the net impact of the $8.4 million charge-off noted above and, to a lesser extent, elevated risks and uncertainty in macro-economic conditions in a downside forecast scenario.

Net loan charge-offs were $8.3 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to net loan recoveries of $252,000 and $335,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. Net loan charge-offs were $123,000 in the prior linked quarter. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

Other income decreased to $10.8 million, as compared to $15.2 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $1.5 million and $3.4 million, for the respective quarters, primarily related to net gains on equity investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased $2.5 million. The primary drivers were decreases in commercial loan swap income of $1.5 million and fees and service charges of $1.1 million, which were adversely impacted by the current interest rate environment resulting in lower swap volume and mortgage activity.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

Other income decreased to $21.8 million, as compared to $31.5 million. Other income was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $6.6 million and $7.5 million, for the respective periods, primarily related to net losses on equity investments. The current year’s non-core operations also included $5.3 million of losses related to the sale of investments in the first quarter.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased $10.7 million. The primary drivers were decreases in commercial loan swap income on lower volume of $5.8 million, fees and service charges of $1.1 million on lower title activity, and income from bank owned life insurance of $1.0 million on non-recurring death benefits recognized in the prior year. Additionally, bankcard services revenue decreased $3.4 million, due to the Durbin Amendment which became effective for the Company on July 1, 2022.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2023

Other income in the prior linked quarter was $8.9 million and included non-core operations of $559,000 primarily related to net losses on preferred stock equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $177,000.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

Operating expenses increased by $5.4 million from $59.0 million to $64.5 million. This was due to increases in professional fees of $2.8 million and $2.4 million in compensation and employee benefits expenses related to the Company’s ongoing investments to improve profitability and operational efficiencies, and one-time related severance and other program costs. The increase in compensation and benefits expense were partly offset by decreased employee medical benefit claims. The current quarter also included increases to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $800,000 primarily due to new assessment rates that went into effect on January 1, 2023.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

Operating expenses increased to $188.7 million, as compared to $175.2 million. Operating expenses for the periods were adversely impacted by $92,000 and $3.1 million of non-core operations, respectively.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $16.5 million. This was due to increases in professional fees of $7.1 million and federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $1.3 million that were driven by the same factors for the three months ended. The increase in compensation and benefits expense of $5.7 million was due to the $2.4 million increase noted above and merit-related increases.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2023

Operating expenses increased $1.6 million primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits expense of $1.3 million.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $6.5 million and $24.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to $12.3 million and $29.2 million for the same prior year periods, and $9.0 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 23.9% and 24.0% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to 24.1% and 23.7% for the same prior year periods, and 24.4% for the prior linked quarter.

Financial Condition

September 30, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Total assets increased by $394.3 million to $13.50 billion, from $13.10 billion, primarily due to higher cash balances and loan growth. Cash and due from banks increased $240.9 million to $408.9 million, from $167.9 million as the Company maintained elevated levels of on-balance sheet cash from net deposit inflows. Total loans increased by $205.5 million to $10.12 billion, from $9.92 billion, due to loan originations.

Total liabilities increased by $342.1 million to $11.86 billion, from $11.52 billion. Deposits increased by $858.7 million to $10.53 billion, from $9.68 billion. Time deposits increased to $2.65 billion, from $1.54 billion, or 25.2% and 15.9% of total deposits, respectively. Brokered time deposits increased $122.1 million and retail time deposits increased $988.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 96.10%, as compared to 102.50%. FHLB advances decreased by $605.1 million to $606.1 million, from $1.21 billion.

Other liabilities increased by $65.6 million to $411.7 million, from $346.2 million, primarily due to an increase in the market values associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.64 billion, as compared to $1.59 billion, primarily reflecting net income net of dividends for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $7.2 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

The Company completed its annual goodwill impairment test as of August 31, 2023. Based on a quantitative assessment, the Company concluded that goodwill was not impaired. However, the Company continues to monitor its goodwill as further and continued negative industry and economic trends and decline in the Company’s stock price may result in a re-evaluation before the next required annual test.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. There were 2,934,438 shares available for repurchase at September 30, 2023 under the existing repurchase program. Book value per common share increased to $27.56, as compared to $26.81. Tangible book value per common share2 increased to $17.93, as compared to $17.08.

Asset Quality

September 30, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

At September 30, 2023, non-performing loans and 30 to 89 days delinquent loans included the remaining exposure of $8.8 million on the commercial real estate relationship that was charged-off during the period.

The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $30.1 million from $23.3 million and represented 0.30% and 0.23% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 212.23%, as compared to 244.25%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans increased to $20.6 million, from $14.1 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.63% of total loans, as compared to 0.57%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans were as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $26.9 million, from $19.3 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 237.28%, as compared to 294.10%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $7.6 million, from $10.5 million. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $72.6 million, or 0.72% of total loans, as compared to $68.2 million, or 0.69% of total loans.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.5 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 408,882 $ 457,747 $ 167,946 $ 170,668 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 453,208 452,016 457,648 470,300 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $932 at September 30, 2023, $964 at June 30, 2023, $1,128 at December 31, 2022, and $1,234 at September 30, 2022 (estimated fair value of $1,047,342 at September 30, 2023, $1,109,756 at June 30, 2023, $1,110,041 at December 31, 2022, and $905,426 at September 30, 2022) 1,189,339 1,222,507 1,221,138 1,027,712 Equity investments 97,908 96,452 102,037 81,722 Restricted equity investments, at cost 82,484 105,305 109,278 77,556 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $63,877 at September 30, 2023, $61,791 at June 30, 2023, $56,824 at December 31, 2022 and $53,521 at September 30, 2022 10,068,156 10,030,106 9,868,718 9,672,488 Loans held-for-sale — 4,200 690 3,549 Interest and dividends receivable 50,030 47,933 44,704 38,388 Premises and equipment, net 122,646 124,139 126,705 127,868 Bank owned life insurance 265,071 263,836 261,603 261,118 Assets held for sale 3,004 3,608 2,719 3,216 Goodwill 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 Core deposit intangible 10,489 11,476 13,497 14,656 Other assets 240,820 213,432 221,067 228,066 Total assets $ 13,498,183 $ 13,538,903 $ 13,103,896 $ 12,683,453 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 10,533,929 $ 10,158,337 $ 9,675,206 $ 9,959,469 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 606,056 1,091,666 1,211,166 514,200 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers 82,981 74,452 69,097 96,289 Other borrowings 196,183 195,925 195,403 194,914 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 29,696 27,839 21,405 25,457 Other liabilities 411,734 364,401 346,155 352,908 Total liabilities 11,860,579 11,912,620 11,518,432 11,143,237 Stockholders’ equity: OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity 1,636,891 1,625,435 1,584,662 1,539,253 Non-controlling interest 713 848 802 963 Total stockholders’ equity 1,637,604 1,626,283 1,585,464 1,540,216 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,498,183 $ 13,538,903 $ 13,103,896 $ 12,683,453





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------| |---------- (Unaudited) -----------| Interest income: Loans $ 133,931 $ 129,104 $ 100,141 $ 384,755 $ 273,340 Debt securities 15,223 14,320 8,479 43,829 23,456 Equity investments and other 9,256 6,672 1,879 18,956 4,102 Total interest income 158,410 150,096 110,499 447,540 300,898 Interest expense: Deposits 53,287 37,934 9,238 112,551 17,596 Borrowed funds 14,127 20,053 5,296 53,082 12,313 Total interest expense 67,414 57,987 14,534 165,633 29,909 Net interest income 90,996 92,109 95,965 281,907 270,989 Provision for credit losses 10,283 1,229 1,016 14,525 4,121 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 80,713 90,880 94,949 267,382 266,868 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 1,507 1,544 1,509 4,381 7,782 Trust and asset management revenue 662 645 568 1,919 1,835 Fees and service charges 5,178 5,602 6,320 15,939 17,026 Net gain on sales of loans 66 33 168 119 348 Net gain (loss) on equity investments 1,452 (559 ) 3,362 (5,908 ) (7,502 ) Net gain from other real estate operations — — — — 48 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,390 1,182 1,356 3,853 4,881 Commercial loan swap income 11 — 1,471 712 6,546 Other 496 481 396 748 579 Total other income 10,762 8,928 15,150 21,763 31,543 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 35,534 34,222 34,124 103,676 97,972 Occupancy 5,466 5,265 5,288 15,970 15,790 Equipment 1,172 1,101 1,150 3,478 3,856 Marketing 1,183 961 655 3,126 2,242 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 2,557 2,465 1,757 6,771 5,435 Data processing 6,086 6,165 6,560 18,405 18,466 Check card processing 1,154 1,214 1,231 3,649 3,728 Professional fees 5,258 5,083 2,502 15,439 8,296 Amortization of core deposit intangible 987 994 1,171 3,008 3,559 Branch consolidation (benefit) expense, net — — (346 ) 70 602 Merger related expenses — — 298 22 2,459 Other operating expense 5,087 5,460 4,607 15,109 12,748 Total operating expenses 64,484 62,930 58,997 188,723 175,153 Income before provision for income taxes 26,991 36,878 51,102 100,422 123,258 Provision for income taxes 6,459 8,996 12,298 24,109 29,212 Net income 20,532 27,882 38,804 76,313 94,046 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (135 ) 85 193 (34 ) 715 Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. 20,667 27,797 38,611 76,347 93,331 Dividends on preferred shares 1,004 1,004 1,004 3,012 3,012 Net income available to common stockholders $ 19,663 $ 26,793 $ 37,607 $ 73,335 $ 90,319 Basic earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.45 $ 0.64 $ 1.24 $ 1.54 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.45 $ 0.64 $ 1.24 $ 1.53 Average basic shares outstanding 59,104 59,147 58,681 59,037 58,777 Average diluted shares outstanding 59,111 59,153 58,801 59,068 58,918





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands) LOANS RECEIVABLE At September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Commercial: Commercial real estate - investor $ 5,334,279 $ 5,319,686 $ 5,296,661 $ 5,171,952 $ 5,007,637 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 957,216 981,618 986,366 997,367 983,784 Commercial and industrial 652,119 620,284 622,201 622,372 652,620 Total commercial 6,943,614 6,921,588 6,905,228 6,791,691 6,644,041 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,928,259 2,906,556 2,881,811 2,861,991 2,813,209 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer") 251,698 255,486 252,773 264,372 261,510 Total consumer 3,179,957 3,162,042 3,134,584 3,126,363 3,074,719 Total loans 10,123,571 10,083,630 10,039,812 9,918,054 9,718,760 Deferred origination costs (fees), net 8,462 8,267 7,332 7,488 7,249 Allowance for loan credit losses (63,877 ) (61,791 ) (60,195 ) (56,824 ) (53,521 ) Loans receivable, net $ 10,068,156 $ 10,030,106 $ 9,986,949 $ 9,868,718 $ 9,672,488 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 52,796 $ 50,820 $ 50,421 $ 51,736 $ 53,869 At September 30, 2023

Average Yield Loan pipeline(1): Commercial 7.85 % $ 50,756 $ 39,164 $ 236,550 $ 114,232 $ 339,487 Residential real estate 7.11 66,682 58,022 61,258 36,958 80,591 Other consumer 7.87 13,795 18,621 20,589 14,890 19,395 Total 7.48 % $ 131,233 $ 115,807 $ 318,397 $ 166,080 $ 439,473





For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 8.11 % $ 90,263 $ 197,732 $ 200,504 $ 539,949 $ 356,726 Residential real estate 6.69 92,299 100,542 65,580 101,530 (2) 129,808 Other consumer 7.96 17,019 22,487 15,927 42,624 57,254 Total 7.44 % $ 199,581 $ 320,761 $ 282,011 $ 684,103 $ 543,788 Loans sold $ 15,404 $ 18,664 $ 3,861 $ 2,340 $ 9,425 (3)





(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded. (2) Excludes residential real estate loan pool purchases of $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. (3) Excludes the sale of a small business administration loan of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.





DEPOSITS At September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 1,827,381 $ 1,854,136 $ 1,984,197 $ 2,101,308 $ 2,325,547 Interest-bearing checking 3,708,874 3,537,834 3,697,223 3,829,683 3,909,864 Money market 860,025 770,440 615,993 714,386 749,229 Savings 1,484,000 1,229,897 1,308,715 1,487,809 1,570,472 Time deposits(1) 2,653,649 2,766,030 2,386,967 1,542,020 1,404,357 Total deposits $ 10,533,929 $ 10,158,337 $ 9,993,095 $ 9,675,206 $ 9,959,469





(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $995.5 million, $1.42 billion, $1.24 billion, $873.4 million, and $828.7 million at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands) ASSET QUALITY (1)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Non-performing loans: Commercial real estate - investor $ 20,723 $ 13,000 $ 13,643 $ 10,483 $ 9,866 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 240 565 251 4,025 1,976 Commercial and industrial 1,120 199 162 331 321 Residential real estate 5,624 6,174 5,650 5,969 5,958 Other consumer 2,391 2,820 2,731 2,457 3,377 Total non-performing loans $ 30,098 $ 22,758 $ 22,437 $ 23,265 $ 21,498 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 20,591 $ 3,136 $ 11,232 $ 14,148 $ 11,846 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2) Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,679 $ 6,882 $ 6,556 $ 6,361 $ 10,047 Performing 7,645 7,516 7,619 7,530 6,065 Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2) $ 14,324 $ 14,398 $ 14,175 $ 13,891 $ 16,112 Allowance for loan credit losses $ 63,877 $ 61,791 $ 60,195 $ 56,824 $ 53,521 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable(3) 0.63 % 0.61 % 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3) 212.23 271.51 268.28 244.25 248.96 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.30 0.23 0.22 0.23 0.22 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.22 0.17 0.17 0.18 0.17 Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 18,640 $ 18,872 $ 20,513 $ 27,129 $ 29,249 Non-performing PCD loans 3,177 3,171 3,929 3,944 3,043 Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days 13,007 1,976 2,248 3,657 1,434 PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2) 750 755 758 765 715 Asset quality, excluding PCD loans(4) Non-performing loans 26,921 19,587 18,508 19,321 18,455 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans) 7,584 1,160 8,984 10,491 10,412 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2) 13,574 13,643 13,417 13,126 15,397 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3) 237.28 % 315.47 % 325.24 % 294.10 % 290.01 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.27 0.19 0.18 0.19 0.19 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.20 0.14 0.14 0.15 0.15





(1) At September 30, 2023, non-performing loans and 30 to 89 days delinquent loans included the remaining exposure of $8.8 million on the commercial real estate relationship that was charged-off during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. (2) For periods in 2023, balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. For periods in 2022, the balances only include troubled debt restructurings. (3) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $8.8 million, $9.8 million, $10.5 million, $11.4 million and $13.6 million at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. (4) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.





NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries: Loan charge-offs $ (8,379 ) $ (206 ) $ (10 ) $ (138 ) $ (5 ) Recoveries on loans 108 83 57 143 257 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (8,271 ) $ (123 ) $ 47 $ 5 $ 252 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized) 0.33 % — % NM* NM* NM* Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail: Commercial $ (8,332 ) $ (117 ) $ — $ (46 ) $ 117 Residential real estate 17 9 8 9 44 Other consumer 44 (15 ) 39 42 91 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (8,271 ) $ (123 ) $ 47 $ 5 $ 252

* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost(1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 470,825 $ 6,440 5.43 % $ 308,238 $ 4,283 5.57 % $ 65,648 $ 336 2.03 % Securities(2) 1,873,450 18,039 3.82 1,931,032 16,709 3.47 1,748,687 10,022 2.27 Loans receivable, net(3) Commercial 6,923,743 103,069 5.91 6,912,698 99,350 5.76 6,509,515 74,309 4.53 Residential real estate 2,918,612 26,765 3.67 2,895,629 25,936 3.58 2,791,067 22,818 3.27 Other consumer 252,126 4,097 6.45 255,785 3,818 5.99 256,638 3,014 4.66 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (53,959 ) — — (53,327 ) — — (44,773 ) — — Loans receivable, net 10,040,522 133,931 5.30 10,010,785 129,104 5.17 9,512,447 100,141 4.18 Total interest-earning assets 12,384,797 158,410 5.08 12,250,055 150,096 4.91 11,326,782 110,499 3.88 Non-interest-earning assets 1,252,416 1,217,666 1,191,173 Total assets $ 13,637,213 $ 13,467,721 $ 12,517,955 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,692,500 14,938 1.61 % $ 3,718,289 11,964 1.29 % $ 3,873,968 2,671 0.27 % Money market 832,729 5,698 2.71 694,311 3,678 2.12 793,230 721 0.36 Savings 1,391,811 3,311 0.94 1,248,312 389 0.12 1,603,147 187 0.05 Time deposits 2,867,921 29,340 4.06 2,458,872 21,903 3.57 1,467,297 5,659 1.53 Total 8,784,961 53,287 2.41 8,119,784 37,934 1.87 7,737,642 9,238 0.47 FHLB Advances 701,343 8,707 4.93 1,246,914 15,406 4.96 352,392 2,208 2.49 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 76,620 261 1.35 71,752 192 1.07 96,147 35 0.14 Other borrowings(4) 317,210 5,159 6.45 284,460 4,455 6.28 194,755 3,053 6.22 Total borrowings 1,095,173 14,127 5.12 1,603,126 20,053 5.02 643,294 5,296 3.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,880,134 67,414 2.71 9,722,910 57,987 2.39 8,380,936 14,534 0.69 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,841,198 1,873,226 2,328,700 Non-interest-bearing liabilities(4) 272,982 244,892 266,564 Total liabilities 11,994,314 11,841,028 10,976,200 Stockholders’ equity 1,642,899 1,626,693 1,541,755 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,637,213 $ 13,467,721 $ 12,517,955 Net interest income $ 90,996 $ 92,109 $ 95,965 Net interest rate spread(5) 2.37 % 2.52 % 3.19 % Net interest margin(6) 2.91 % 3.02 % 3.36 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 1.99 % 1.52 % 0.36 %





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost(1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 304,184 $ 11,661 5.13 % $ 73,886 $ 472 0.85 % Securities(2) 1,919,660 51,124 3.56 1,801,978 27,086 2.01 Loans receivable, net(3) Commercial 6,892,456 295,199 5.73 6,275,836 198,054 4.22 Residential real estate 2,895,601 77,862 3.59 2,685,080 66,899 3.32 Other consumer 257,063 11,694 6.08 254,891 8,387 4.40 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (52,626 ) — — (42,987 ) — — Loans receivable, net 9,992,494 384,755 5.15 9,172,820 273,340 3.98 Total interest-earning assets 12,216,338 447,540 4.90 11,048,684 300,898 3.64 Non-interest-earning assets 1,234,942 1,191,358 Total assets $ 13,451,280 $ 12,240,042 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,757,417 33,171 1.18 % $ 4,088,759 6,433 0.21 % Money market 744,689 11,136 2.00 773,666 1,317 0.23 Savings 1,336,497 4,034 0.40 1,617,354 473 0.04 Time deposits 2,388,299 64,210 3.59 1,060,027 9,373 1.18 Total 8,226,902 112,551 1.83 7,539,806 17,596 0.31 FHLB Advances 1,055,106 38,530 4.88 308,043 3,890 1.69 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 73,441 544 0.99 105,821 117 0.15 Other borrowings(4) 302,649 14,008 6.19 205,796 8,306 5.40 Total borrowings 1,431,196 53,082 4.96 619,660 12,313 2.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,658,098 165,633 2.29 8,159,466 29,909 0.49 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,913,624 2,352,606 Non-interest-bearing liabilities(4) 253,014 193,147 Total liabilities 11,824,736 10,705,219 Stockholders’ equity 1,626,544 1,534,823 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,451,280 $ 12,240,042 Net interest income $ 281,907 $ 270,989 Net interest rate spread(5) 2.61 % 3.15 % Net interest margin(6) 3.09 % 3.28 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 1.48 % 0.24 %













(1) Average yields and costs are annualized. (2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses. (3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans. (4) For the 2023 periods, the average balances of derivative cash collateral have been reclassified from non-interest bearing liabilities to other borrowings. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 13,498,183 $ 13,538,903 $ 13,555,175 $ 13,103,896 $ 12,683,453 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 453,208 452,016 452,195 457,648 470,300 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 1,189,339 1,222,507 1,245,424 1,221,138 1,027,712 Equity investments 97,908 96,452 101,007 102,037 81,722 Restricted equity investments, at cost 82,484 105,305 115,750 109,278 77,556 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 10,068,156 10,030,106 9,986,949 9,868,718 9,672,488 Deposits 10,533,929 10,158,337 9,993,095 9,675,206 9,959,469 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 606,056 1,091,666 1,346,566 1,211,166 514,200 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 279,164 270,377 266,601 264,500 291,203 Total stockholders’ equity 1,637,604 1,626,283 1,610,371 1,585,464 1,540,216





For the Three Months Ended, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 158,410 $ 150,096 $ 139,034 $ 130,277 $ 110,499 Interest expense 67,414 57,987 40,232 23,789 14,534 Net interest income 90,996 92,109 98,802 106,488 95,965 Provision for credit losses 10,283 1,229 3,013 3,647 1,016 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 80,713 90,880 95,789 102,841 94,949 Other income (excluding activity related to debt and equity investments) 9,310 9,487 9,571 10,364 11,788 Net gain (loss) on equity investments 1,452 (559 ) (2,193 ) 17,187 3,362 Net loss on sale of investments — — (5,305 ) — — Operating expenses (excluding merger related and branch consolidation expense (benefit), net) 64,484 62,930 61,217 59,341 59,045 Branch consolidation expense (benefit), net — — 70 111 (346 ) Merger related expenses — — 22 276 298 Income before provision for income taxes 26,991 36,878 36,553 70,664 51,102 Provision for income taxes 6,459 8,996 8,654 17,353 12,298 Net income 20,532 27,882 27,899 53,311 38,804 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (135 ) 85 16 39 193 Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. $ 20,667 $ 27,797 $ 27,883 $ 53,272 $ 38,611 Net income available to common stockholders $ 19,663 $ 26,793 $ 26,879 $ 52,268 $ 37,607 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.45 $ 0.46 $ 0.89 $ 0.64 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 1,745 $ 1,152 $ 1,237 $ 2,278 $ 2,004





At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets(3) 0.57 % 0.80 % 0.82 % 1.62 % 1.19 % Return on average tangible assets(3) (4) 0.59 0.83 0.86 1.68 1.24 Return on average stockholders’ equity(3) 4.75 6.61 6.77 13.25 9.68 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(3) (4) 6.93 9.70 10.00 19.85 14.62 Return on average tangible common equity(3) (4) 7.29 10.21 10.53 20.97 15.47 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.13 12.01 11.88 12.10 12.14 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets(4) 8.64 8.51 8.37 8.47 8.38 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4) 8.21 8.09 7.95 8.03 7.92 Net interest rate spread 2.37 2.52 2.94 3.37 3.19 Net interest margin 2.91 3.02 3.34 3.64 3.36 Operating expenses to average assets 1.88 1.87 1.88 1.85 1.87 Efficiency ratio(5) 63.37 62.28 60.78 44.56 53.10 Loan-to-deposit ratio 96.10 99.30 100.50 102.50 97.60





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets(3) 0.73 % 0.99 % Return on average tangible assets(3) (4) 0.76 1.03 Return on average stockholders’ equity(3) 6.03 7.87 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(3) (4) 8.85 11.91 Return on average tangible common equity(3) (4) 9.31 12.60 Net interest rate spread 2.61 3.15 Net interest margin 3.09 3.28 Operating expenses to average assets 1.88 1.91 Efficiency ratio(5) 62.15 57.90





At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $ 336,913 $ 339,890 $ 333,436 $ 324,066 $ 273,815 Nest Egg AUA/M 385,317 397,927 400,227 403,538 402,256 Total AUA/M 722,230 737,817 733,663 727,604 676,071 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per common share at end of period 27.56 27.37 27.07 26.81 26.04 Tangible book value per common share at end of period(4) 17.93 17.72 17.42 17.08 16.30 Common shares outstanding at end of period 59,421,498 59,420,859 59,486,086 59,144,128 59,138,507 Preferred shares outstanding at end of period 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 Number of full-service customer facilities: 38 38 38 38 38 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 1,873,450 $ 1,931,032 $ 1,955,399 $ 1,764,764 $ 1,748,687 Loans receivable, net 10,040,522 10,010,785 9,924,905 9,771,104 9,512,447 Total interest-earning assets 12,384,797 12,250,055 12,010,044 11,605,891 11,326,782 Total goodwill and core deposit intangible 517,282 518,265 519,282 520,400 521,566 Total assets 13,637,213 13,467,721 13,244,593 12,834,411 12,517,955 Time deposits 2,867,921 2,458,872 1,826,662 1,486,410 1,467,297 Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 10,626,159 9,993,010 9,793,256 9,975,509 10,066,342 Total borrowings 1,095,173 1,603,126 1,600,845 915,565 643,294 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,880,134 9,722,910 9,365,594 8,669,190 8,380,936 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,841,198 1,873,226 2,028,507 2,221,884 2,328,700 Stockholders' equity 1,642,899 1,626,693 1,609,677 1,564,856 1,541,755 Tangible stockholders’ equity(4) 1,125,617 1,108,428 1,090,395 1,044,456 1,020,189 Quarterly Yields and Costs Total securities 3.82 % 3.47 % 3.40 % 2.83 % 2.27 % Loans receivable, net 5.30 5.17 4.96 4.76 4.18 Total interest-earning assets 5.08 4.91 4.68 4.46 3.88 Time deposits 4.06 3.57 2.88 1.95 1.53 Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 1.99 1.52 0.88 0.53 0.36 Total borrowed funds 5.12 5.02 4.79 4.49 3.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.71 2.39 1.74 1.09 0.69 Net interest spread 2.37 2.52 2.94 3.37 3.19 Net interest margin 2.91 3.02 3.34 3.64 3.36





(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders. (4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 19,663 $ 26,793 $ 26,879 $ 52,268 $ 37,607 (Less) add non-recurring and non-core items: Net (gain) loss on equity investments(1) (1,452 ) 559 2,193 (17,187 ) (3,362 ) Net loss on sale of investments(1) — — 5,305 — — Merger related expenses — — 22 276 298 Branch consolidation expense (benefit), net — — 70 111 (346 ) Income tax expense (benefit) on items 351 (162 ) (1,797 ) 4,060 824 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 18,562 $ 27,190 $ 32,672 $ 39,528 $ 35,021 Income tax expense $ 6,459 $ 8,996 $ 8,654 $ 17,353 $ 12,298 Provision for credit losses 10,283 1,229 3,013 3,647 1,016 Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items 351 (162 ) (1,797 ) 4,060 824 Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 34,953 $ 37,577 $ 46,136 $ 56,468 $ 47,511 Core earnings diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.60 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.64 $ 0.78 $ 0.96 $ 0.81 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.54 % 0.81 % 1.00 % 1.22 % 1.11 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 6.54 9.84 12.15 15.01 13.62 Return on average tangible common equity 6.88 10.36 12.80 15.86 14.40 Efficiency ratio 64.29 61.94 56.49 50.78 54.80





(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.









For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 73,335 $ 90,319 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Net loss on equity investments(1) 1,300 7,502 Net loss on sale of investments(1) 5,305 — Merger related expenses 22 2,459 Branch consolidation expense, net 70 602 Income tax benefit on items (1,608 ) (2,449 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 78,424 $ 98,433 Income tax expense $ 24,109 $ 29,212 Credit loss provision 14,525 4,121 Less: income tax benefit on non-core items (1,608 ) (2,449 ) Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 118,666 $ 134,215 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.67 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 2.01 $ 2.28 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.78 % 1.08 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 9.46 12.98 Return on average tangible common equity 9.96 13.73 Efficiency ratio 60.79 55.51





(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.









September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Tangible Equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,637,604 $ 1,626,283 $ 1,610,371 $ 1,585,464 $ 1,540,216 Less: Goodwill 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 Core deposit intangible 10,489 11,476 12,470 13,497 14,656 Tangible stockholders' equity 1,120,969 1,108,661 1,091,755 1,065,821 1,019,414 Less: Preferred stock 55,527 55,527 55,527 55,527 55,527 Tangible common equity $ 1,065,442 $ 1,053,134 $ 1,036,228 $ 1,010,294 $ 963,887 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 13,498,183 $ 13,538,903 $ 13,555,175 $ 13,103,896 $ 12,683,453 Less: Goodwill 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 Core deposit intangible 10,489 11,476 12,470 13,497 14,656 Tangible assets $ 12,981,548 $ 13,021,281 $ 13,036,559 $ 12,584,253 $ 12,162,651 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 8.64 % 8.51 % 8.37 % 8.47 % 8.38 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.21 % 8.09 % 7.95 % 8.03 % 7.92 %





