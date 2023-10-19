Official opening of Collège Boréal’s new campus in Toronto

(Web version)

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Collège Boréal officially inaugurated its new campus at 60 Distillery Lane in Toronto’s Distillery Historic District. The event was attended by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Francophone Affairs, and Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, MPP for Mississauga Centre and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs. After eleven years of sustained growth since opening its first Toronto campus in the Toronto Star Building, this is a major milestone for Boréal as it is its first storefront facility.

The new campus is a state-of-the-art facility spread across four floors with a surface area of 4,500 square metres. It is housed in a completely renovated heritage building and offers bright, modern spaces with cutting-edge technology. Classrooms, collaborative spaces, an events area, and a wide range of services make the new home of Collège Boréal in Toronto a key hub for French-language post-secondary education, employability, immigration, and business.

A space for innovation, research, and incubation (EIRI)

Thanks to $500,000 in financial support from the Desjardins Goodspark Fund, the Boréal campus includes a new space dedicated to innovation, research, and incubating new talent: Espace d’innovation, de recherche et d’incubation (EIRI). EIRI will provide creators and entrepreneurs with the support, expertise, and environment they need to succeed. Training courses, workshops, and support in accounting, human resources, and the legal aspects of starting a business are just some of the services available to future Franco-Torontonian leaders.

Quotes

“Congratulations to Collège Boréal on the inauguration of your new campus in Toronto. The government’s investment in this campus will ensure that French-speaking students in Ontario get the hands-on training they need using modern, state-of-the-art facilities.”

Jill Dunlop – Minister of Colleges and Universities

“There's no doubt that an institution like Collège Boréal plays a vital role in bridging the gap between post-secondary training and job prospects. This link between learning and the job market is at the heart of our government's mission. We would like to highlight Collège Boréal's outstanding work in preparing the next generation of bilingual workers that we need and on which the province's reputation rests. The inauguration of Collège Boréal's new Toronto campus represents the continued promise of a prosperous and rewarding future for the region's Francophones and for Ontario's Francophonie as a whole”.

Caroline Mulroney – Minister of Francophone Affairs

“Today, Collège Boréal is significantly improving access to French-language post-secondary education in Toronto. Thanks to the help of our community and government partners, the support of the business community, and especially the growing confidence of our students, Boréal is more than ever fulfilling its role in offering quality French-language education up to the baccalaureate level, in the North since its creation and in Central-Southwestern Ontario for over twenty years.”

Daniel Giroux – President of Collège Boréal

“It is with great pride and gratitude that we inaugurate this beautiful campus today. Thanks in part to our expanded range of post-secondary programs, our business incubator, and our extensive employment, settlement, and socio-economic integration services, particularly for newcomers to Canada, Collège Boréal is reaffirming its major contribution to Toronto’s Francophone vitality.”

Gilles Marchildon – Director, Collège Boréal’s Toronto campus

Quick facts

Collège Boréal has 36 sites (including 7 campuses) in 27 communities across Ontario, from Ottawa to Hearst and Timmins, via Toronto, Sudbury and Windsor.

Collège Boréal offers nearly 80 post-secondary programs, including 17 at the Toronto campus.

In time, Collège Boréal in Toronto expects to welcome between 800 and 1,000 students to its programs and services.



Related Links

Information

Benoît Clément

Manager – Communications and Media Relations

705-560-6673, ext. 2722

benoit.clement@collegeboreal.ca

About Collège Boréal

Created in Sudbury in 1995, Collège Boréal is a French-language post-secondary education and training institution committed to the development and growth of the various Ontario communities it serves. Through its 36 sites including 7 campuses in 27 communities, Collège Boréal offers a high level of expertise in post-secondary education, basic training, apprenticeship, immigrant services, employment services, customized training and applied research. Learn more

To find out more about

Collège Boréal’s programs and services, please visit our website at

www.collegeboreal.ca or follow

us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34cc9d5d-50e7-40ac-8046-0f26bc3e5a30