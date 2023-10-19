SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Duluth Holdings Inc. - DLTH

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Duluth Holdings Inc. (“Duluth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Duluth and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 31, 2023, Duluth issued a press release announcing its second quarter financial results. Among other items, Duluth disclosed that the Company’s net sales decreased by 1.7% during the quarter to $139.1 million, while retail store sales decreased by 7.0% to $52.3 million due to slower store traffic. Duluth also announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Dave Loretta had chosen to resign from his roles at Duluth to accept an employment opportunity outside the Company.

On this news, Duluth’s stock price fell $0.98 per share, or 13.35%, to close at $6.36 per share on August 31, 2023.

