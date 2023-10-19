Small Pharma Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

• Shareholders overwhelmingly vote in favour of Cybin’s acquisition of Small Pharma, supporting the combined company’s vision to build an international clinical-stage leader in psychedelic-based therapeutics



LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions today published its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended August 31, 2023. A complete copy of the results and the corresponding management’s discussion and analysis can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Unless otherwise indicated, all currency references are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (including post-period events):

Cash on hand as of August 31, 2023 was approximately $7.7 million.

Cash used in operating activities was $5.6 million for the three months ended August 31, 2023.

Operating expenses for the three months ended August 31, 2023 were $6.1 million.



Recent Business Highlights:

Shareholders Overwhelmingly Vote In Favour Of Cybin’s Acquisition of Small Pharma

On August 28, 2023 Small Pharma and Cybin Inc. (“Cybin”) entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which Cybin has agreed to acquire all of Small Pharma’s issued and outstanding securities in an all-share transaction pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”). On October 12, 2023, holders (“Small Pharma Shareholders”) of common shares in the capital of Small Pharma (“Small Pharma Shares”) and holders of common shares in the capital of Cybin (“Cybin Shareholders”) each separately overwhelmingly voted in favour of the Arrangement. Under the terms of the Arrangement, Small Pharma Shareholders will receive 0.2409 of a common share in the capital of Cybin for each Small Pharma Share held.

On October 17, 2023, the Company obtained a final order from the British Columbia Supreme Court in connection with the Arrangement (the “Final Order”).

For additional information on the mechanics of the Arrangement, including the treatment of holders of options exercisable into Small Pharma Shares, please refer to the Company’s management information circular dated September 13, 2023, as well as the Company’s press releases dated August 28, 2023, October 12, 2023 and October 17, 2023. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions, including the final acceptance of the TSXV, the effective date for the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about October 23, 2023.

The combined company will be led by Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer Doug Drysdale, who brings over 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector. Small Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer, George Tziras will join the board of directors of Cybin. Certain members of Small Pharma senior management and staff will be integrated with the existing Cybin team to create a highly experienced and skilled team that is well-positioned to execute the strategy of the combined pipeline.

Together, the combination of Cybin and Small Pharma is expected to create:

An international, clinical-stage leader with two proprietary, advanced clinical-stage psychedelic programs in development, targeting mental health conditions with significant unmet need.

with two proprietary, advanced clinical-stage psychedelic programs in development, targeting mental health conditions with significant unmet need. The industry’s most advanced, well-protected N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) program with the largest combined dataset of systematic research on native and modified DMT compounds, strengthening the combined company’s ability to make data-driven decisions regarding the DMT program’s development path.

with the largest combined dataset of systematic research on native and modified DMT compounds, strengthening the combined company’s ability to make data-driven decisions regarding the DMT program’s development path. A compelling intellectual property (“IP”) portfolio in the psychedelic drug development sector with a strong ability for the combined company to protect its next-generation novel compounds.

with a strong ability for the combined company to protect its next-generation novel compounds. Strong synergies through the combination of key assets, personnel, capabilities and IP, as well as access to world-leading scientific and clinical collaborators.

Research & Development

When appropriate following completion of the Arrangement, and in consultation with management of Cybin, the combined company will provide an update to the Cybin Shareholders, including the former Small Pharma Shareholders, on progress regarding the Company’s clinical programs and assets in development.

George Tziras, CEO of Small Pharma, said: “Over the past eight years, we have made exceptional progress, and I am incredibly proud of each team member who has worked so hard to achieve each pivotal milestone to date. We are excited to enter the next stage of the company’s evolution, as we combine our efforts and journey with Cybin.”

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Small Pharma has a portfolio of clinical-stage DMT-based assets, SPL026 and SPL028. The Company was granted an Innovation Passport designation for SPL026 from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA”) and has a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

