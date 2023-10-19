Australia Customer Experience Management Market Report 2023 | Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030 - by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia Customer Experience Management Market is valued at US$ 184 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 14.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Customer experience management is an approach or a collection of processes that organizations and businesses rely on to optimize, and improve the overall customer experience. It includes all the touchpoints and interactions between the company and the customer, starting from pre-purchase interactions to post-purchase support.

Advancements in data analytics, and AI, rising customer expectations, and rising competition amongst the sellers, among others are some of the key elements driving the demand for the Australia customer experience management market. Furthermore, interactions with the customer allow the organization to better understand the needs of the clients, enabling them to finely tailor product/service as per the need, which in turn possess the capacity to positively impact the financial soundness of the organization. This, in turn, is expected to make customer experience management a lucrative option, thus driving its growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia customer experience management market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including customer touchpoint, component, organization size, end user and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Eastern Australia, Southern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Australia customer experience management market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia customer experience management market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Customer Experience Management Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprise is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, principally due to the heavy investments by large enterprises to retain customers and enhance their experiences.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 184.0 million Market Size Forecast US$ 478.6 million Growth Rate 14.6% Key Market Drivers Expanding digital transformation across various industries

High competition between sellers, coupled with rising awareness among consumers

Intense market competition Companies Profiled Oracle Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Zendesk

Qualtrics

Adobe

Medallia Inc.

Sitecore

Sprinklr, Inc.

Genesys Cloud Services, Inc.

Khoros, LLC

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia customer experience management market include,

In September 2023, Oracle introduced generative AI capabilities within its Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX). Through this addition, the company intends to enable its clients to enhance their customer experience.

In September 2023, Genesys collaborated with Salesforce. Through this collaboration, the companies intend to introduce CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, a unified AI-powered customer experience and relationship management solution, that is a combination of Salesforce Service Cloud and Genesys Cloud CX.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia customer experience management market growth include Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Zendesk, Qualtrics, Adobe, Medallia Inc., Sitecore, Sprinklr, Inc., Genesys Cloud Services, Inc., and Khoros LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia customer experience management market based on customer touchpoint, component, organization size, end user, and region

Australia Customer Experience Management Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Customer Touchpoint Pre-Purchase During Purchase Post-Purchase

Australia Customer Experience Management Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Solutions Data Solutions Marketing Solutions Sales Automation Solutions Customer Journey Management Solutions Others Services Professional Services Managed Services

Australia Customer Experience Management Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Organization Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

Australia Customer Experience Management Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Retail & Consumer Goods Financial Services Manufacturing Communications Utilities IT Others

Australia Customer Experience Management Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Western Australia Customer Experience Management Market Southern Australia Customer Experience Management Market Eastern Australia Customer Experience Management Market Northern and Central Australia Customer Experience Management Market



Key Questions Answered in the Australia Customer Experience Management Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia customer experience management market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia customer experience management market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia customer experience management market?

What are the key trends in the Australia customer experience management market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia customer experience management market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia customer experience management market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia customer experience management market?

