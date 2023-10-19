Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) calls for the immediate release of Israelis, Canadians, and foreign nationals held captive by Hamas in Gaza

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW), along with all the WIZO (Women’s International Zionist Organization) global federations and affiliates, call for the immediate release of Israelis and other foreign nationals held captive by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza.



The inhumane slaughtering and kidnapping of hundreds of babies, children, women, men, the disabled, and the elderly is not only a clear violation of international law, but a crime against humanity as well.

CHW is calling on their partners, affiliates, and supporters to contact local government leaders and anyone of influence in your community and country to call for the immediate release of hostages.

“As we watch the horrific images on social media, news outlets, and hear stories from our Israeli friends and families, like us, I’m sure you’re feeling hopeless and frightened. We all pray for the safety of Israel, its citizens, and the safe and unharmed return of the hundreds of hostages being held in Gaza. CHW stands in solidarity with Israel now and always,” said Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW CEO.

“We must take immediate action and do everything in our power to put an end to these atrocities. Everything changed on October 7, and now we are all heartbroken by all the news. We all know someone who has been murdered or who is missing or are watching family and friends stricken by grief, said Lynn Gillman, CHW National President.

Among those being held captive are women and young girls who have been sexually violated and others who have been injured, some of them critically, as well as babies and the elderly, who need urgent medical attention and lifesaving medicines.