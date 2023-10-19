Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 6.3%. This compares to a total return of 5.5% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (83% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (17% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 7.5%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 29.3%. Comparable return for the Fund’s benchmark was 28.2%. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 28.0%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 25, 2023.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2023)

 1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)29.3%41.0%9.6%5.1%
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)28.0%41.4%10.0%5.2%
S&P 500 Energy Sector30.2%51.4%9.0%5.1%
S&P 500 Materials Sector18.1%9.5%8.6%8.7%
         

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:

 9/30/20239/30/2022
Net assets$678,249,981$552,664,703
Shares outstanding 25,024,860 24,485,314
Net asset value per share$27.10$22.57
     

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2023)

 % of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation23.3%
Chevron Corporation13.5%
ConocoPhillips7.4%
Schlumberger N.V.4.1%
Marathon Petroleum Corporation3.9%
Linde plc3.7%
Pioneer Natural Resources Company3.3%
Phillips 663.2%
Hess Corporation2.8%
EOG Resources, Inc.2.5%
      Total67.7%
   

INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2023)

 % of Net Assets
Energy 
Integrated Oil & Gas37.6%
Exploration & Production23.8%
Refining & Marketing8.9%
Equipment & Services7.6%
Storage & Transportation5.1%
  
Materials 
Chemicals12.0%
Metals & Mining2.1%
Construction Materials1.2%
Containers & Packaging0.9%
   

