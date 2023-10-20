Power Transistors Market is Projected to Gain $23.3 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.5%: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Power Transistors Market by Type (Insulated Gate Bipolar Junction Transistor, Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor, and Bipolar Transistor), by Application (IT and Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." As per the report, the global power transistors industry value in 2022 was $13.7 billion and is expected to gain $23.3 billion in 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5 % from 2023 to 2032.

Top Factors Driving Growth:

The global power transistors market growth is attributed to several factors such as an increase in dependency on electrical appliances and machines, and a growing focus on reducing energy consumption. However, the intricate fabrication process of power transistors is likely to impede the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in the shift to electric vehicles offers remunerative opportunities for the growth of the market during this period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $13.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $23.3 billion CAGR 5.5 % No. of Pages in Report 233 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increased dependence on electrical equipment and machinery Increase in emphasis on power saving Opportunities Complex fabrication process Restraints Increase in transition towards electric vehicles (EVs)

The metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor segment to retain its lion's share during the forecast timeframe-



By type, the metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global power transistors market revenue, and is anticipated to retain its lion's share during the forecast timeframe. Due to its small size and adaptability, it is used in various applications, such as cameras, industrial end users, and consumer electronics. On the other hand, the insulated gate bipolar transistor segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the projection period. The insulated gate bipolar transistors are experiencing a surge in demand due to their increased reliability and performance.

The automotive segment to retain its dominance during the forecast timeframe-

By application, the automotive segment held the major market share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global power transistors industry revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the projection period. The growth is attributed to the fact that the utilization of smart devices is developing rapidly, and the amount of area available in vehicles to accommodate new devices is increasing.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share by 2032-

By region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2022, garnering more than two-fifths of the global power transistors market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast timeframe. The same region would also cite the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the projection period. Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth because of the rise in charging stations, consumer digital products, and electric vehicles (EVs). As the nation's population continues to grow, manufacturers are making an investment in the development of excessive-performance power transistors to fulfill the growing demand for power and energy.

Leading players in the power transistors market,

Microchip Technology

Infineon Technologies AG

Vishay Intertechnology



Wolfspeed, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation



NXP Semiconductors

ROHM Semiconductor

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the leading players in the global power transistors industry. They have employed a variety of tactics, including product development and product launch, to expand their market revenue and remain dominant in various geographic areas. The report serves to illustrate the competitive landscape by analyzing business performance, top segments, product portfolios, and the strategic actions of market participants.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the power transistors market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing power transistors market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities for power transistors industry.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network for power transistors industry.

In-depth analysis of the power transistors market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.



The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global power transistors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Power Transistors Market Key Segments:

By Type

Bipolar Junction Transistor

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor



Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial



IT and Telecommunication

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)



(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Rest of LAMEA)

