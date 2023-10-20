Essential Fatty Acids Market Anticipates 9.9% CAGR Growth by 2033, Fuelled by Rising Demand for Functional Ingredients in the Food Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insight projects that the global essential fatty acids market could achieve considerable growth, with an estimated value of US$ 13.87 billion by 2033. This remarkable growth is anticipated to be driven by a CAGR of 9.9%. It signifies a substantial rise from the projected value of US$ 5.37 billion in 2023.



Essential fatty acids, such as omega-3 and omega-6, are pivotal in maintaining overall health. They are necessary for brain development, cardiovascular health, inflammation reduction, and immune system support. The heightened awareness of these health benefits among consumers is fostering a strong demand for essential fatty acids.

As individuals strive to lead healthier lifestyles, there is a growing emphasis on nutritional supplements and functional foods enriched with essential fatty acids. People are increasingly recognizing the significance of a balanced diet and engaging in proactive healthcare measures. This surge in health consciousness is fueling the demand for essential fatty acids across various product forms.

The nutraceutical industry, encompassing dietary supplements and functional foods, has grown substantially in recent years. Essential fatty acids are pivotal in this industry, serving as key ingredients in various health products. The expanding nutraceutical market presents a significant opportunity for the essential fatty acids market players.

The global prevalence of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and cognitive disorders, is on the rise. Essential fatty acids have demonstrated their potential in reducing the risk and managing the progression of these ailments. Consequently, consumers are increasingly turning to essential fatty acid supplements and functional foods as part of their disease management and prevention strategies.

The pharmaceutical industry has recognized the therapeutic potential of essential fatty acids. Numerous studies have shown that these fatty acids are crucial in maintaining proper brain function, reducing inflammation, improving cardiovascular health, and supporting overall well-being. Hence, it has been actively exploring their use in the development of new drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases.

The food and beverage industry is experiencing substantial growth, with a notable focus on functional and fortified products. Essential fatty acids are incorporated into various food and beverage offerings to enhance their nutritional value and health benefits. This encompasses fortified dairy products, functional beverages, infant formulas, and bakery and confectionery items. The thriving food and beverage industry is driving essential fatty acids market expansion.

Plant-based sources of essential fatty acids, such as flaxseed, chia seeds, hemp seeds, walnuts, and algae, are gaining traction due to their sustainability and potential health advantages. Increasingly, individuals are becoming aware of the environmental impact of animal-based sources and embracing vegetarian and vegan diets. This shift in consumer preferences is fueling the demand for plant-based essential fatty acids.

Essential fatty acids are gaining popularity in the cosmetics and personal care industry due to their potential benefits for skin health and beauty. Omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids, renowned for their moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, are sought-after ingredients in skincare products.

To ensure that essential fatty acids are effectively absorbed and utilized by the body, manufacturers are continuously seeking to improve their bioavailability. To enhance the bioavailability of essential fatty acids, manufacturers are developing new delivery systems, such as soft gels, capsules, and powders. These delivery systems aim to improve the stability and release characteristics of essential fatty acids.

Key Takeaways from the Essential Fatty Acids Market

The essential fatty acids industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise sizably, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2 % through 2033.

through 2033. The United States held a 29.4% share of the global essential fatty acids industry in 2022.

With a CAGR of 12.3 % over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the essential fatty acids industry.

over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the essential fatty acids industry. In 2022, Japan had a 4.5 % share of the essential fatty acids industry globally.

share of the essential fatty acids industry globally. The essential fatty acids industry in China is expected to flourish speedily, registering a CAGR of 10.6 % over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Germany accounted for 7.9% of the global essential fatty acids industry in 2022.

Competitive Landscape in the Essential Fatty Acids Market

Key players are actively engaged in various strategic initiatives to maintain their market position and drive growth. These initiatives typically include

product development and innovation

partnerships and collaborations

mergers and acquisitions

geographical expansion

Companies are investing in research and development to introduce new and advanced essential fatty acid products with enhanced functionalities and health benefits. Additionally, they are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with suppliers, distributors, and healthcare organizations to expand their market reach and distribution network. Moreover, mergers and acquisitions are also witnessed as key players aim to consolidate their market presence and gain a competitive edge.

Recent Developments by Key Players

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. launched Forest Remedies' Multi Omega 3-6-9 gummies and soft gels in July 2021. These innovative products feature Ahiflower as a prominent ingredient and offer a natural solution for meeting the body's nutritional needs.

OZiva, a start-up company headquartered in India, revealed in February 2021 their latest introduction of vegan Omega-3 multivitamins. This strategic move aimed to address the evolving needs of health-conscious individuals who prefer plant-based options for their nutritional requirements.

Some of the leading companies operating in the Essential Fatty Acids market are BASF SE, FMC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, Enzymotec Ltd., Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker BioMarine AS, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Cargill, Incorporated, Arista Industries, Nutrifynn Caps, Inc., Sea Dragon Ltd., Lysi hf., GC Rieber Oils AS, Bizen Chemical Co. LTD, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Olvea Fish Oils, Arctic Nutrition AS, Golden Omega.

Essential Fatty Acids Market by Category

By Product:

Omega-3 Fatty Acid ALA DHA EPA

Omega-6 Fatty Acid LA ARA

Omega-7 Fatty Acid

Omega-9 Fatty Acid



By Application:

Dietary Supplement

Infant Formula

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Animal Food and Feed

Cosmetics

By Source:

Marine Algal and Fungus Oil Fish Oil Krill Oil

Plant Chia Seed Oil Flax Seed Oil Others

Dairy Products



By Form:

Oil

Syrup

Powder

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Author by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

