Automotive Battery Management System Market Size Worth US$ 18 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 15% CAGR: RationalStat Market Report

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive Battery Management System Market size is valued at US$ 6.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The rising demand for hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles is expected to propel the global market for automotive battery management systems to considerable growth over the upcoming years. The introduction of strict government rules regarding environmental degradation and government incentives in the form of subsidies, grants, and tax rebates to promote the use of eco-friendly forms of transportation have led to an increase in demand for these cars. Consequently, such growth determinants give the market a positive outlook over the forecasted timeline.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the automotive battery management system market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including battery type, battery capacity, component, connection topology, propulsion type, vehicle type, end use, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the automotive battery management system market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the automotive battery management system market.

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of the battery type, Lithium-Ion batteries are anticipated to capture the major market share due to their wide availability and sustainable features.

Based on the vehicle type, passenger cars are anticipated to cover a significant market share owing to the rising disposable income of the population, and awareness about electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the demand.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 18.0 billion Growth Rate 15% Dominant Segment OEMs Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Surging Technological Advancements

Increasing Trend of Electric Vehicles

Growing Disposable Income Companies Profiled Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Toshiba Corporation

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors

Analog Devices, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Johnson Matthey

LG Chem

Medtronics, Inc.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nuvation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the automotive battery management system market include,

In June 2021, STMicroelectronics announced its collaboration with Arrival to provide semiconductor technologies and products for Arrival’s vehicles, including automotive microcontrollers and power and battery-management devices.

In March 2021, LION E Mobility AG and Sogefi announced an agreement to combine LION’s technology in battery management systems and module design with Sogefi’s industrial capability in engineering and manufacturing.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the automotive battery management system market growth include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Toshiba Corporation, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, Johnson Matthey, LG Chem, Medtronics, Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., and Nuvation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the automotive battery management system market based on battery type, battery capacity, component, connection topology, propulsion type, vehicle type, end use, and region

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Battery Type Lithium-Ion Based Advanced Lead-Acid Nickel-Based Flow Batteries

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Battery Capacity <100 kWh 100-200 kWh 200-500 kWh >500 kWh

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Battery IC Battery Sensor

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Connection Topology Centralized Distributed Modular

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Propulsion Type BEV PHEV HEV

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Golf Cart E-Bikes

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use OEMs Aftermarket

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Automotive Battery Management System Market US Canada Latin America Automotive Battery Management System Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Automotive Battery Management System Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Automotive Battery Management System Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Management System Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Automotive Battery Management System Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Automotive Battery Management System Report:

What will be the market value of the automotive battery management system market by 2030?

What is the market size of the automotive battery management system market?

What are the market drivers of the automotive battery management system market?

What are the key trends in the automotive battery management system market?

Which is the leading region in the automotive battery management system market?

What are the major companies operating in the automotive battery management system market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the automotive battery management system market?

