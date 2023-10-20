Market Study on Autonomous Delivery Service Market Size, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis: 2023-2030 | Published by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Autonomous Delivery Service Market valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 23.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The use of autonomous vehicles, drones, or robots to transfer items from one site to another without human intervention is referred to as autonomous delivery service. Using multiple sensors, cameras, artificial intelligence algorithms, and GPS technology, these autonomous systems can navigate and deliver products to customers, businesses, or specified drop-off places.

The global market for autonomous delivery services is booming, with numerous businesses investing in research, development, and implementation of autonomous technology to revolutionize how items are transported. The market for autonomous delivery services is projected to expand more in the future years as the technology matures and gains public trust.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Autonomous Delivery Service market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Autonomous Delivery Service market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Users/Subscription) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Autonomous Delivery Service market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-autonomous-delivery-service-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Autonomous Delivery Service Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type, ground delivery drones segment held the largest market share of 80% in 2022. Driver shortage and productivity are anticipated to fuel the segments growth.

Based on application, food & beverages segment witnessed the largest revenue share of 75% in 2022. The food & beverage industry is upgrading customer service to thrive in the market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 15.4 billion Growth Rate 23.8% Dominant Segment Ground delivery drones Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Growing environmental awareness

Increasing urbanization

Advances in artificial intelligence Companies Profiled Airbus S.A.S.

Matternet

Drone Delivery Canada

Flirtey

Marble Robot

Starship Technologies

United Parcel Service of America, Inc

DHL International GmbH

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-autonomous-delivery-service-market/

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global autonomous delivery service market include,

In December 2020, Nuro has been granted the state's first commercial permit for self-driving cars by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The authorization permits Nuro to commercially run its self-driving vehicles on the roadways of two counties near the company's Bay Area headquarters.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global autonomous delivery service market growth include Airbus S.A.S., Matternet, Drone Delivery Canada, Flirtey, Marble Robot, Starship Technologies, United Parcel Service of America Inc., and DHL International GmbH, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-autonomous-delivery-service-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global autonomous delivery service market based on type, application, and region

Global Autonomous Delivery Service Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Users/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Aerial Delivery Drones Ground Delivery Drones Self-Driving Trucks and Vans

Global Autonomous Delivery Service Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Users/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Logistics Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Food and Beverages Retail Others

Global Autonomous Delivery Service Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Users/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Autonomous Delivery Service Market US Canada Latin America Autonomous Delivery Service Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Autonomous Delivery Service Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Autonomous Delivery Service Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Autonomous Delivery Service Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Autonomous Delivery Service Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-autonomous-delivery-service-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Autonomous Delivery Service Report:

What will be the market value of the global autonomous delivery service market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global autonomous delivery service market?

What are the market drivers of the global autonomous delivery service market?

What are the key trends in the global autonomous delivery service market?

Which is the leading region in the global autonomous delivery service market?

What are the major companies operating in the global autonomous delivery service market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global autonomous delivery service market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-autonomous-delivery-service-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245