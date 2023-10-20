Activated Carbon Market Analysis, Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments: Market Report with Forecast, 2023-2030 | Published by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Activated Carbon Market value is estimated at US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 2.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Activated carbon, commonly known as activated charcoal, is a porous material made from carbonaceous materials such as coal, coconut shells, peat, wood, or sawdust. It is activated in a unique way that creates millions of small pores between carbon atoms, resulting in a highly adsorbent substance.

Continuous research and development efforts have resulted in the discovery of new uses for activated carbon, such as in energy storage devices such as supercapacitors and environmental solutions such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, which have contributed to the market's growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Activated Carbon market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Activated Carbon market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Activated Carbon market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Activated Carbon Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type, granular activated carbon segment is dominating the market. This can be attributed to its regeneration with revenue share of 56.1% in 2022.

Based on application, the water treatment segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a revenue share of 42% in 2022. This segment is gaining utilization across the globe.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.0 billion Growth Rate 2.8% Dominant Segment Granular Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Emerging applications

Stringent environmental regulations

Increased various industrial application Companies Profiled Cabot Corporation

Kuraray

Haycarb PLC

Carbon Activated Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Jacobi Carbons AB

Donau Carbon GmbH

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

CLARIANT

PICA USA

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global activated carbon market include,

In March 2023, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC acquired the Texas-based industrial water treatment service business of Bob Johnson & Associates from Kemco Systems in order to expand its presence in North America.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global activated carbon market growth include Cabot Corporation, Kuraray, Haycarb PLC, Carbon Activated Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Jacobi Carbons AB, Donau Carbon GmbH, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., CLARIANT, and PICA USA, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global activated carbon market based on type, application and region

Global Activated Carbon Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Powdered Granular Others

Global Activated Carbon Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Water Treatment Air & Gas Purification Food and Beverages Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Others

Global Activated Carbon Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Activated Carbon Market US Canada Latin America Activated Carbon Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Activated Carbon Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Activated Carbon Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Activated Carbon Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Activated Carbon Report:

What will be the market value of the global activated carbon market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global activated carbon market?

What are the market drivers of the global activated carbon market?

What are the key trends in the global activated carbon market?

Which is the leading region in the global activated carbon market?

What are the major companies operating in the global activated carbon market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global activated carbon market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

